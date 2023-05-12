The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has seen some exciting cricket. In the first match of the week, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens. Set to chase a target of 180, Kolkata got home off the last ball in another thrilling finish.

In the second match of the week, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in a high-profile clash. RCB batted first and put up a challenging 199/6 on the board. Mumbai chased down the target in 16.3 overs on the back of their batting might.

Looking at the third game of the week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first, CSK were held to 167/8, but their bowlers did a great job to restrict DC to 140/8.

The three games witnessed some fantastic individual performances. Here’s a look at the top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo mid-week moments of IPL 2023.

#3 Deepak Chahar finds his rhythm

CSK and Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has had a tough time with injuries lately. He has been in and out of the team due to fitness issues in the ongoing IPL 2023 edition as well. However, in the match against Delhi Capitals, he came up with a brilliant bowling performance to secure victory for CSK.

CSK and Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has had a tough time with injuries lately. He has been in and out of the team due to fitness issues in the ongoing IPL 2023 edition as well. However, in the match against Delhi Capitals, he came up with a brilliant bowling performance to secure victory for CSK.

Chennai were defending a below par total of 167. Hence, they needed to get early wickets. Chahar did exactly that, dismissing both Delhi openers to finish with figures 2/28 from three overs. He had David Warner caught at cover for a duck and also dismissed Phil Salt for 17 as the batter mistimed his pull.

#2 Andre Russell’s muscle power to the fore

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell clobbered 42 off only 23 balls in his team’s five-wicket win over PBKS. Chasing 180, Kolkata were on the back foot needing 26 off the last two overs. But a terrific counter-attack from Russell protected Kolkata from another defeat in IPL 2023.

The big-hitting Russell took on Sam Curran in the 19th over, clobbering him for three sixes. The mighty strikes swung the match completely in KKR favor. Kolkata have lost five games in IPL 2023, but Russell’s brilliance saved them from another disappointment. With HDFC Life savings plans, you can hit Russell-like sixes in your financial match.

#1 SKY stands tall

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a scintillating 83 off only 35 balls for Mumbai Indians in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were set to chase a challenging 200 at the Wankhede Stadium. SKY rose to the occasion and offered great returns to the franchise for the confidence they showed in him when he was struggling.

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a scintillating 83 off only 35 balls for Mumbai Indians in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were set to chase a challenging 200 at the Wankhede Stadium. SKY rose to the occasion and offered great returns to the franchise for the confidence they showed in him when he was struggling.

The right-handed batter was in a destructive mood, clobbering seven fours and six sixes in his fantastic innings. While Nehal Wadhera (52* off 34) and Ishan Kishan (42 off 21) also played good knocks, Suryakumar's innings clearly provided winning insurance for MI.

