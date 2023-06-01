Top 3 Intense moments of Shubman Gill in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill has had the best IPL season of his career in 2023. The rising star of Indian cricket owns the IPL 2023 Orange Cap, having aggregated 851 runs in 16 matches so far. The race to the IPL playoffs was quite intense this year, but Gill’s fantastic form ensured that GT were sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

Shedding some more light on Shubman’s numbers in IPL 2023, the GT opener has maintained a brilliant average of 60.79. Many fans questioned his slow strike-rate during the initial phases of his career, but Gill has shown stark improvement this year, scoring runs at 156.43.

IPL 2023 will be remembered for many reasons, and one of them is Shubman Gill’s purple patch. In this article now, we will look at the top three most intense moments featuring the Gujarat Titans star.

#1 Shubman Gill’s 129 (60) against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans topped the points table in the IPL 2023 league stage, but they could not win the Qualifier 1 match against the Chennai Super Kings. GT were in a do-or-die situation in Qualifier 2. They faced five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who were coming on the back of an impressive win against the Lucknow Super Giants.

MI had a ton of momentum by their side, and GT needed an extraordinary performance from one of their players in the knockout game. Shubman Gill stepped up and delivered the goods for the Gujarat Titans that night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He finished with 129 runs off just 60 balls.

Gill set a new record for the highest individual score in IPL playoffs matches. His century powered the Gujarat Titans to 233/3. In the end, they won the match against Mumbai Indians by 62 runs.

#2 Shubman Gill narrowly misses out on a hundred against Lucknow Super Giants

While Shubman Gill has scored three centuries in IPL 2023 so far, the right-handed batter did not have a single ton to his name just a few weeks ago. He came quite close to touching the three-figure mark in the home match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Gill was batting on 85, when Yash Thakur came in to bowl the intense 20th over of GT’s innings. The Gujarat batter started the over with a six on the first ball. It seemed like he would complete the century, but he went off strike after scoring three runs off the next three balls.

David Miller hit a four and took a single on the last ball as Gill remained not out on 94. While Gill would have been a little disappointed after missing out on a ton, he said in the post-innings interview that he would get more chances to achieve the feat, and he did so in the subsequent games.

#3 Shubman Gill’s Intense reaction after missing out on 50 at Eden Gardens

Before joining Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill played for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill returned to the Eden Gardens for the first time in four years for GT’s away match against KKR.

While GT won that match, Gill had quite an intense moment in the middle during the second innings. He was batting on 49 when he attempted a lofted shot off Sunil Narine’s bowling.

The timing was not the best, and the ball landed in the hands of Andre Russell. He had an opportunity to score a half-ton against his former team on their home soil. Since he missed out on that milestone by just one run, Gill gave a disappointing reaction to his dismissal.

