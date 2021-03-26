Top 3 IPL records held by uncapped players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in 2008 to provide young Indian cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent. Over the years, this tournament has given many big match-winners to the Indian cricket team. Even foreign countries have benefitted a lot because of the IPL.

Such has been the impact of the IPL that very few nations prefer playing international cricket during the period of the tournament. Many players tend to prioritise the IPL because of the massive salaries on offer.

Uncapped players get a lot of attention during the IPL. They have also outperformed their seniors occasionally.

Quite a few uncapped players have made their mark in the 13 IPL seasons that have taken place so far. Many of them have also made it to the Indian cricket team. Some are in the line to make their international debuts soon.

On that note, let's have a look at the three IPL records that uncapped players hold right now.

3. Rahul Tewatia - Most catches in a single IPL match

One defining innings, one defining IPL, and Rahul Tewatia has found himself in India's T20I squad that will take on England. This is his story. This is his journey.



Would you like to see Tewatia batting in the lower middle order for India? pic.twitter.com/Un84Hnu0Wr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2021

Rahul Tewatia came into the limelight during IPL 2020 when he played a game-changing knock for the Rajasthan Royals in a fixture against the Punjab Kings. Tewatia contributed his bit with the ball as well.

The uncapped Indian star holds a unique fielding record to his name in the IPL. Tewatia is one of only six players to have taken four catches in a single IPL match.

Advertisement

Apart from him, the only Indian to accomplish this feat is Sachin Tendulkar. Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Jacques Kallis, and David Miller are the other four names on the list.

Tewatia took four catches while playing for the Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2019 fixture against the Mumbai Indians. He took the catches of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Krunal Pandya.

2. Paul Valthaty - Most fours in a single IPL inning

IPL 4: Paul Valthaty of Kings Punjab XI hits 19 fours and 2 sixes — ABP News (@ABPNews) April 13, 2011

Paul Valthaty shocked cricket fans with his top-quality performances for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2011 season. Valthaty played the best knock of his life against the Chennai Super Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Opening the innings for his team, Valthaty aggregated 120 runs off 63 balls to help Punjab chase down a 189-run target against the MS Dhoni-led outfit. The right-handed batsman smashed 19 fours and two sixes in his match-winning knock.

Advertisement

Courtesy of this performance, Valthaty owns the record for the most fours by an Indian batter in a single IPL inning. He jointly holds the record for the most fours in an IPL inning with AB de Villiers, who hit 19 fours against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015.

1. Jagadeesha Suchith - Best partnership for the 7th wicket in IPL

Unbelievable entertainment provided by both Harbhajan & J.Suchith but @mipaltan fall short by 18 runs #MIvsKXIP — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 12, 2015

Jagadeesha Suchith will ply his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. Suchith had been a part of the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals, and the Punjab Kings in previous IPL seasons.

Suchith achieved the most success while donning the MI jersey. The southpaw picked up crucial wickets for the team and also chipped in with some vital runs.

Suchith holds the record for the best 7th wicket partnership in IPL history. He was part of a 100-run stand with Harbhajan Singh during an IPL 2015 fixture between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings. The two aggregated 100 runs off just 36 deliveries before Harbhajan lost his wicket to Anureet Singh.

Harbhajan played the aggressor's role in the partnership with a 24-ball 64. Suchith supported him with a 21-ball 34. Unfortunately, MI lost that match by 18 runs.