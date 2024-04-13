Top 3 last-over finishes in RR-PBKS matches in IPL

While the IPL over the years has seen rivalries form between several star-studded teams, the number of thrilling games that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have produced seems to be unmatched.

The two teams are once again set to face each other in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13 and both are coming on the back of losses in their respective previous games. This could push them further to bring their A-game to the table to get back to winning ways, producing another potential thriller.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the best last-over finishes when RR and PBKS have faced off in the IPL over the years:

#3 IPL 2021, PBKS won by 4 runs

Kings XI Punjab had been renamed as the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2021 season and their first game was against the Rajasthan Royals. KL Rahul (91 off 50) and Deepak Hooda (64 off 28) powered PBKS to a staggering 221/6 in their 20 overs.

Despite a slow start, RR did not give up on the chase as they were led by a sensational hundred from newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson. He scored 119 runs off just 63 balls as the match went right down to the wire. However, with five runs needed off the final ball, young Arshdeep Singh held his nerve and got Samson caught at long off to help Punjab win by four runs.

#2 IPL 2015, KXIP win the Super Over

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 74 as RR posted a daunting 191/6 in their 20 overs. However, KXIP (former name of PBKS) managed to match that score due to half-centuries from Shaun Marsh (65) and David Miller (54). With five runs needed off the final ball, Axar Patel slashed a delivery over point region for a one-bounce four.

Marsh's blitz in the Super Over allowed Punjab to set a target of 16 runs. However, Rajasthan lost the wickets of Steve Smith and James Faulkner, and that sealed the game in KXIP's favor. A fine piece of wicketkeeping from Wriddhiman Saha caught Faulkner short of his crease at the striker's end.

#1 IPL 2021, RR win by 2 runs

One of the most astonishing finishes the tournament has ever seen happened when RR and PBKS met in Dubai during the 2021 edition. Chasing a target of 186, PBKS seemed well on their way with a massive 120-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab had eight wickets in hand and Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran well set when they needed just 4 runs to win from the final over. However, young Kartik Tyagi then produced an over of a lifetime to complete a magnificent turnaround.

A series of fuller deliveries just inside the wide line proved to be effective as Punjab lost the wickets of Pooran and then Deepak Hooda. They could just get a solitary run from the over as the RR players were ecstatic on having snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.