Top 3 ODI batting performances by Team India against New Zealand

Team India secured a series win over New Zealand in T20Is after the rain-hit third T20I in Napier ended in a tie according to the DLS method on Tuesday (November 22).

The focus will now shift to the 50-over format, where the two teams will lock horns for three ODIs starting November 25 to November 30. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday (November 25) at Eden Park in Auckland.

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian team will seek to try out a few individuals in the absence of senior players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

Dhawan has led India to back-to-back ODI series wins against the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and South Africa and will look to continue the winning run with the 50-over ODI World Cup set to take place in India next year.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the third T20 match in Napier due to a medical appointment.

Since their first ODI game in 1975, India and New Zealand have faced each other in a total of 105 ODIs, with the Men in Blue coming out on top on 55 occasions. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have managed to win 49 one-day games against India, with one encounter ending in a draw.

With Team India and New Zealand all set to resume their ODI rivalry, we look back at three memorable batting performances by the Men in Blue against the Kiwis.

#3 154* off 134 - Virat Kohli in Mohali in 2016

BCCI @BCCI



@imVkohli As we celebrate #12YearsOfViratKohli take a look at one his fine knocks (154*) against New Zealand in Mohali. As we celebrate #12YearsOfViratKohli take a look at one his fine knocks (154*) against New Zealand in Mohali.@imVkohli https://t.co/W5SrUAkEBE

A few months following his impeccable knock against Australia at the 2016 T20 World Cup, it seemed like déjà vu all over again with a Virat Kohli masterclass sealing yet another limited-overs chase in Mohali.

After being put to bat first, New Zealand did more than enough to reach 285 from a stage where they looked down and out at 199-8. A great 84-run partnership between Jimmy Neesham (57) and Matt Henry (39*) provided much-needed momentum for the visitors.

Chasing 286 runs, Team India were in a spot of bother when they lost both their openers, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, within the powerplay. However, Kohli, who came in during the third over, remained unperturbed and took the matter into his own hands.

While Kohli was reprieved on six by Ross Taylor, who dropped a comfortable catch at slip, the manner in which he timed his chase to perfection ended up being the difference between the two sides. The Delhi lad pierced the gaps relentlessly by converting singles to doubles on a regular basis.

Kohli stitched a match-winning 151-run partnership with M.S. Dhoni for the third wicket as the wicketkeeper batter complemented Kohli with his brilliant 91-ball 80.

When Dhoni fell, the 27-year-old took over and killed off any hopes that the Kiwis might have had with an unbeaten 154 to secure a seven-wicket triumph for his side. Kohli's innings was laced with as many as 16 boundaries and a solitary six, and unsurprisingly, the right-hander was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 123* off 96 - Yusuf Pathan in Bengaluru in 2010

syed farzan quadri @syedfarzansmart On this day, 6 years ago, Yusuf Pathan's 123-run knock inspired India to chase down 316-run target against New Zealand. On this day, 6 years ago, Yusuf Pathan's 123-run knock inspired India to chase down 316-run target against New Zealand. https://t.co/D9x8PMYsPG

The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand in 2010 witnessed an excellent all-round performance from Yusuf Pathan. It was arguably the most impactful performance of Pathan’s career that came under the cold, night sky in Bengaluru.

After being put to bat first, New Zealand smacked 315 runs in their 50 overs. They could have gotten even more if not for a crucial spell from Yusuf, who picked up figures of 3-49 in nine overs.

They were in deep trouble when they were languishing at 108/4 with all four of Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj Singh back in the pavilion. In came Pathan, who asserted his dominance from the get-go and smashed the Kiwi bowlers to all parts of the ground.

An experienced bowling attack comprising of Kyle Mills, Tim Southee, Andy McKay, and Daniel Vettori had no answer to the onslaught from Pathan. Striking at just under 130, the Gujarat-born all-rounder clobbered seven boundaries and as many sixes to hit his maiden ODI century.

Well assisted by Saurabh Tiwary (37*), with whom Pathan added a match-winning unbeaten 133-run partnership, he guided India home with five balls to spare.

#1 163 off 133 - Sachin Tendulkar in Christchurch in 2009

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI 2009 [Pic Credit: Getty Images].

Probably the best ODI innings by an Indian against New Zealand, especially in New Zealand, came from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's bat.

On a tour where Tendulkar averaged a mammoth 122 with the bat, the former opener hit a magnificent 133-ball 163 in the third ODI to mark one of India's most comprehensive wins over the Kiwis.

After being put to bat first, India lost their most in-form batter, Virender Sehwag, inside the first three overs. While Gambhir took his time to settle in, Tendulkar gave a sumptuous display of batting. He utilized the mandatory power play to the best of his advantage.

Following Gambhir's dismissal, Tendulkar, in the company of Yuvraj Singh, scored freely, dealing in boundaries, cutting gaps, and executing shots with unmistakable accuracy.

The 'Master Blaster' continued in the same vein, entering the 90s with a maximum and soon bringing up his 100. But the best was yet to come. In a space of 32 deliveries since his 100, Tendulkar raced from 100 to 163.

CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 @CrickeTendulkar

2009 Vs New Zealand



SRT had retired in 45th Over. Later He Said if he stayed till end, he could hv been made 1st ODI 200.

And He Did it in 2010. Tendulkar's Only ODI Century in NZ #OnThisDay 2009 Vs New Zealand @sachin_rt Made 163*(133) 4s:16, 6s:5 SR:122.55SRT had retired in 45th Over. Later He Said if he stayed till end, he could hv been made 1st ODI 200.And He Did it in 2010. Tendulkar's Only ODI Century in NZ🔥#OnThisDay 2009 Vs New Zealand @sachin_rt Made 163*(133) 4s:16, 6s:5 SR:122.55💥SRT had retired in 45th Over. Later He Said if he stayed till end, he could hv been made 1st ODI 200. And He Did it in 2010. https://t.co/nz3bV2Qrwl

However, a pulled muscle forced him to retire hurt in the 45th over. They eventually posted a gigantic score of 392/5 in their 50 overs.

The target was always going to be an arduous one for the Kiwis. While a century by Jesse Ryder (105) did keep them in the game, as soon as he got dismissed, the Kiwis' middle-order woes were exposed.

The hosts lost another seven wickets while adding just 85 runs. Kyle Mills (54) tried to stitch up a stand with Tim Southee at the tail, but the effort lasted only until 334 runs, and India thus won the game by 58 runs.

