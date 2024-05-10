Top 3 run-outs effected by Virat Kohli in the IPL ft. 2024 vs PBKS

Virat Kohli is the most successful batter in IPL history. He is the only cricketer to have played all 17 seasons of the league and to have never been auctioned. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter is a former Orange Cap batter and owns numerous batting records to his name in the IPL.

While Virat Kohli is famous for his batting, his fielding skills are also superb. Even at the age of 35, he continues to be among the fittest cricketers in the world. Kohli has taken some brilliant catches, executed incredible saves and effected some unbelievable run-outs as a fielder for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team.

In this listicle, we will look back at the top three run-outs effected by Kohli in his IPL career.

#1 Virat Kohli's direct hit catches Shashank Singh short of his crease in IPL 2024

Last night in IPL 2024, Dharamsala hosted a virtual knockout match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Batting first, Virat Kohli's 92-run knock helped the visitors reach 241 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 242, Punjab Kings lost early wickets, but their main batter Shashank Singh was in the middle. He looked dangerous as he raced to 37 runs off just 19 deliveries. Had Shashank been there in the middle for a few overs, he could have turned the game in PBKS' favor.

Expand Tweet

However, Kohli showcased his brilliant fielding skills and executed a direct hit far away from the non-striker's end to dismiss Shashank run out.

It was the fourth ball of the 13th over. Sam Curran pushed a ball from Lockie Ferguson towards the bigger side of the ground.

Kohli came in charging in and executed an under-arm throw while being half-balanced. The ball surprisingly hit the stumps as Shashank was run out.

#2 Virat Kohli stuns Shahrukh Khan with a direct hit in IPL 2024

Just like Kohli's direct hit caught Shashank Singh short of the crease in Dharamsala, he dismissed Gujarat Titans' in-form batter Shahrukh Khan with a similar direct hit in Bengaluru a few days ago.

Expand Tweet

Rahul Tewatia tapped a ball from Mohammed Siraj towards the off-side. Khan charged in from the non-striker's end for a single, but Tewatia denied him. Khan turned back and tried to return to the non-striker's end. Kohli's bullet throw dismantled the stumps before Khan could ground his bat.

#3 Kohli's dual run-out in the same over

It is rare to see the same fielder effecting two run-outs in the same over, but Kohli achieved the feat in a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) back in 2018.

RCB did not have a memorable season that year, but they performed well in a few matches. Playing against SRH in Hyderabad, the home team was down to 144/7 in the final over. Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried to steal a double on the final over's second ball, but Kohli's bullet throw resulted in Rashid's run-out.

Again on the penultimate delivery of the over, Siddarth Kaul and Kumar tried to steal a double, but Kohli's bullet throw resulted in Kaul's run-out. Kohli's run-out turned the momentum in RCB's favor.

