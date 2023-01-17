Arguably the greatest-ever batsman in One Day Internationals, Virat Kohli had a brilliant run against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three-match series. The former Indian skipper scored 283 runs in three innings, including two centuries, and bagged the player-of-the-series award.

Indian fans will be delighted with the fact that the team's lead batter is back in prolific form, especially considering that this is a World Cup year. India will now take on New Zealand, the top-ranked team in the format, in a three-match series.

India will hope that Kohli, who is closing in on the great Sachin Tendulkar's tally of ODI hundreds, has another good series.

Here, we look at Virat Kohli's top three ODI innings against the Kiwis.

#1 154 in 2016 (Mohali)

Kohli's knock in Mohali is one of his better ODI knocks till date

In the 3rd ODI of a 5-match home series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli produced a masterclass as he smashed an unbeaten 154 to help India chase down a target of 287 with ease and control.

India were in a spot of bother at 41-2, having lost both openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, but Kohli, along with then-captain MS Dhoni, ensured that India won the match.

Kohli struck 16 boundaries and a six and ended the game with a strike-rate of 114.92. He was dropped by Ross Taylor when he was batting on 6, and the Kiwis paid the price for that mistake as Kohli did not offer any more chances.

#2 123 in 2014 (Napier)

In the first of five ODIs during India's tour of New Zealand in 2014, Virat Kohli smashed yet another hundred in a run-chase. The Kiwis made 292, thanks to fifties from Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Corey Anderson.

India's chase never really got going as the visiors lost 4 wickets for just 129 runs. It was then that the duo of Kohli and Dhoni once again forged a promising partnership, one in which the former did the bulk of the scoring.

Kohli almost pulled off yet another run-chase in Napier

Kohli was well on track to take India across the line but was dismissed in the 45th over after making 123 runs off 111 balls. Kohli did not get much support on the day and India lost by 24 runs, but it was a sterling knock by the Delhi-born batsman who almost single-handedly won the game for his side.

#3 105 in 2010 (Guwahati)

Virat Kohli has a brilliant record in Guwahati, having made two centuries in the city — one of which came in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. In 2010, the Kiwis visited India for a 5-match ODI series, the first of which was held at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati.

Kohli's 105 in Guwahati was one of the earliest signs of his genius

Virat Kohli's love affair with Guwahati started during that game as he compiled a brilliant century against a potent attack which comprised the likes of Nathan McCullum, Scott Styris and Kyle Mills.

Kohli scored 105 off 104 deliveries to help India put up a total of 276 in the first innings, which proved to be 40 runs too many for the visitors. This innings was one of the earliest of Kohli's batting class and genius.

