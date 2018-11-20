IPL 2019: 4 players that the Kolkata Knight Riders could target in the auction

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 808 // 20 Nov 2018, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gautam Gambhir

The Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the powerhouses in the Indian Premier League. Their performances, especially on their home ground Eden Gardens, have entertained a lot of cricket fans in this country.

In the last couple of seasons, KKR have built a squad around a core group of players who have performed consistently for them in the tournament. These players include Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla and Andre Russell.

Having finished third in the league table last season, the Kolkata Knight Riders need to buy some proven performers after having released eight players including the likes of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran and Vinay Kumar. With ₹15.14cr remaining in the budget, they need to spend big as well as wisely in the auction to strengthen their squad and make themselves title contenders.

Let us have a look at the top 4 players the Kolkata Knight Riders could target in the auction.

#4 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami might prove to be one of the most sought after Indian bowlers in the 2019 IPL auction. And being a Bengal pacer, it will be like a homecoming for him if the Kolkata Knight Riders buy him.

Despite not being regarded as a T20 specialist, Shami's experience and hard-working nature could inspire the young and talented domestic bowlers in the KKR camp.

Having been picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, Shami was a part of the team which won their first IPL trophy in 2012.

A bowler who can easily touch 140kph, Shami's deadly pace can trouble even the best in the business. He can also be a handy lower order batsman due to his ability to swing the bat and hit sixes for his team, which is quite essential in this format.

Shami can also be a good mentor for young domestic bowlers like Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

1 / 4 NEXT