Top 5 bargain buys of IPL Auction 2023

The TATA IPL Auction 2023 has finally come to an end. Players like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Nicholas Pooran have fetched the big bucks at this year's Auction. Although the heavy hitters may be crowding the headlines, there have also been some really smart buys from teams this year that flew under the radar.

Let's take a look at the top five bargain buys from the IPL Auction 2023:

#1 Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals, ₹ 2 Crores)

Phil Salt is a courageous stroke-maker who bats at the top of the order and can also keep wickets. He has notched 245 runs in 13 T20 internationals at an incredible strike rate of 161.2. He has also registered 671 runs in 30 games in the Big Bash League for the Adelaide Strikers, at a strike rate of 146.51.

The Capitals were targeting a middle-order batsman at this auction and have found it in Phil Salt. He was purchased by the Delhi Capitals at the base price of two crore rupees. Phil Salt is an absolute bargain at two crores as he can bat at one down or two down as well. He can score runs quickly and fits perfectly into Delhi's middle order.

#2 Adil Rashid (Sunrisers Hyderabad, ₹ 2 Crores)

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the auction with the most amount of money in the purse. In addition to a big-hitter, which they found in Harry Brook, they were also looking to sign an experienced spinner at the auction. Signing Rashid at the base price of two crores is a masterstroke and one of the best buys at this year's IPL Auction.

Rashid has been an integral part of England's white-ball revolution and is currently one of the most respectable spinners in world cricket. The Sunrisers struggled to pick wickets last season and Rashid being a wicket-taker is a superb signing for them.

#3 Narayan Jagadeesan (Kolkata Knight Riders, ₹ 90 Lakhs)

The Kolkata Knight Riders had the challenge of signing an opening batter and a backup wicketkeeper with a limited purse. Narayan Jagadeesan at 90 Lakhs is a very shrewd signing for the Knight Riders as he serves both purposes.

He was the highest run scorer at this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy with 830 runs in eight matches for Tamil Nadu. The left-hand right-hand opening combination of Venkatesh Iyer and Jagadeesan will certainly benefit KKR in the powerplay. Jagadeesan is a smart signing for KKR and one of the underrated buys at this year's auction.

#4 Kane Williamson (Gujrat Titans, ₹ 2 Crores)

The Gujarat Titans signed Kane Williamson at the base price of two crores. This is one of the bargains from this year's auction as Williamson is one of the best batters of the current generation.

Williamson gives the Titans options up top as he can open the batting but can also bat at number three. He is a vastly experienced player and his expertise will be very valuable in bolstering Gujarat's title defense.

#5 Samarth Vyas (Sunrisers Hyderabad, ₹ 20 lakhs)

Sunrisers Hyderabad were also looking to sign a domestic middle order batter at this year's auction. They have managed to sign Saurashtra batter Samarth Vyas for twenty lakhs. Vyas has performed consistently in domestic cricket this year and is a batter who can score runs quickly. Samarth Vyas improves Hyderabad's batting depth and is an absolute bargain at twenty lakh rupees.

Did we miss any other bargain signings at the Auction this year? Which team do you think made the smartest buys? Let us know in the comments.

