Top 5 bargain buys of WPL Auction 2023

The historic Women's Premier league auction was held in Mumbai yesterday. Five franchises broke the bank and invested heavily in Indian players and all-rounders.

Smriti Mandhanna created history by becoming the costliest buy at the maiden WPL auction. However, there were some really intelligent buys from the franchises which could prove to be absolute bargains. Let's take a look at the top five bargain buys of WPL auction 2023.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians, 1.8 Crores)

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently one of the best batters in women's cricket. She can score runs quickly and is a destructive batter. She has scored 2965 runs and has picked up 32 wickets in 147 T20I matches.

She is a leader and has led India to the finals in many competitions. Her aggressive batting and leadership skills make her an absolute bargain at 1.8 crores for the Mumbai Indians.

#2 Sophie Devine (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 50 Lakhs)

Sophie Devine is the captain of the New Zealand Women's cricket team. She is one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket at the moment. She has scored 2966 runs at a strike rate of 121.30 in T20I cricket and has picked up 110 wickets in 117 games for New Zealand.

Devine was named the player of the tournament two consecutive times in the Women's Big Bash and was instrumental in the Brisbane Heat's 2019-20 Big Bash victory. She is a shrewd signing for RCB at 50 lakhs as she possesses multiple skill sets.

#3 Heather Knight (Royal Challengers Bangalore, 40 Lakhs)

Heather Knight is the captain of the England women's cricket team. England won the women's ODI World Cup under her captaincy back in 2017. Knight is an experienced middle-order batter who has scored 1520 runs and picked up 21 wickets for England in 95 T20I matches. Heather Knight at 40 lakhs is an absolute bargain for RCB as she adds leadership and experience to the RCB team.

#4 Amelia Kerr (Mumabi Indians, 1 crore)

Amelia Kerr is an exciting all-rounder from New Zealand. Kerr is the youngest cricketer to score a double century across formats in international cricket. She holds the record for the highest individual score in women's ODI cricket.

Kerr has also picked up 56 wickets in 57 T20Is for New Zealand. Amelia Kerr is one of the best young talents in world cricket. She is a valuable addition to the Mumbai Indians team and a bargain at 1 crore.

#5 Sneh Rana (Gujarat Giants, 75 Lakhs)

Sneh Rana is a young Indian bowling all-rounder who was picked up by the Gujarat Giants at 75 lakhs. She has picked up 24 wickets in 24 T20I matches for India and has a promising future ahead of her.

She is handy with the bat and holds the record for the 2nd highest partnership for the ninth wicket in women's test matches. Sneh Rana is ranked No.6 in the recently released ICC women's bowlers ODI rankings. She is a smart signing for the Gujarat Giants at 75 Lakhs.

The Women's Premier League is a great initiative by the BCCI. It will give young cricketers across the world the chance to carve a niche for themselves. The popularity of women's cricket in India is increasing day by day and we are witnessing packed stadiums for women's cricket matches.

The WPL will further increase the quality and investment in women's cricket in India. Here are the top 5 bargain buys from WPL Auction 2023. Do let us know your opinion in the comments.

