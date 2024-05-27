Top 5 batting performances of IPL 2024 ft. Jos Buttler & Suryakumar Yadav

The 17th edition of the IPL concluded with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dismantling SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in a one-sided final in Chennai on May 26. It was KKR's third IPL title, drawing them a step closer to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on five.

While the final may have been a low-scoring affair, the rest of the season was runs galore with several T20 batting records broken for fun. As many as 14 centuries were scored during the tournament as batters from all sides took power-hitting and innovative batting to the next level.

The 2024 IPL season also witnessed numerous outstanding knocks played under testing conditions of a run-chase and at a record-setting pace batting first.

Picking the five best knocks in a season played over two months is always a challenge. Yet, considering various key factors, here are the top five batting performances of IPL 2024.

#5 Suryakumar Yadav - 102* off 51 vs SRH

Don't let the final scores of the MI-SRH clash at the Wankhede stadium take away from the breathtaking century by Suryakumar Yadav. In a season full of turmoil and dismal performances for MI, the 33-year-old stood tall in a stiff run-chase to stop a four-game losing skid.

Chasing 174 for victory on an unusually tricky Mumbai wicket, Surya walked in with his side in trouble at 31/2 in the fourth over. The score soon read 31/3 and a fifth straight defeat seemed inevitable for MI.

However, Surya took matters into his own hands, scoring a magnificent 102* off 51 deliveries to single-handedly win MI the contest. The knock included 12 boundaries and six maximums, helping his side complete an improbable-looking chase in only 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The swashbuckling batter brought his array of strokes into play, stunning the hapless SRH bowlers and providing Mumbai fans with a rare moment of joy. Surya ended his IPL 2024 campaign with 345 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 167.47 in 11 games.

#4 Travis Head - 102 off 41 vs RCB

How can one look past Travis Head's record-breaking night of batting against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The 30-year-old tore into the bowlers from the get-go, scoring a scintillating 102 off 41 deliveries. By reaching his century off only 39 balls, Head entered the record books with the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history.

His heroics included nine boundaries and eight maximums, helping SRH reach a massive 287/3 in 20 overs. The total was the highest in IPL history and second-highest in overall T20s.

Head's blistering knock saw four RCB bowlers concede over 50 runs as SRH won by 25 runs. Despite a late slide, the Aussie opener finished his IPL 2024 campaign with 567 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.55 in 15 games.

#3 Jonny Bairstow - 108* off 48 vs KKR

Another crushing defeat seemed to be on the cards when Punjab Kings (PBKS) were slaughtered all over Eden Gardens by KKR, who finished on a mammoth 261/6 in 20 overs.

However, England's Jonny Bairstow had other ideas, as the opening batter produced the best 'no one saw this coming' knock of IPL 2024. Struggling for form over an extended period, the 34-year-old stamped his authority with a stunning 108* off 48 deliveries.

Bairstow's belligerent knock helped PBKS successfully pull off the highest-ever run-chase in Men's T20 cricket. The side stunned the eventual champions by achieving the target of 262 in the penultimate over with eight wickets to spare.

In what was another forgettable season for PBKS, Bairstow's knock ranks as arguably the best moment for them.

#2 Jos Buttler - 107* off 60 vs KKR

That two of the three best knocks of IPL 2024 came at the expense of the KKR bowlers is hard to believe, considering the domination of their bowlers through the tournament.

However, as is inevitably the case in any T20 competition, Jos Buttler finds his name on the list of standout batting performances. Chasing a massive 224 in front of a packed house at the Eden Gardens, the English white-ball skipper smashed a sensational 107* off 60 balls.

With nine boundaries and six maximums, Buttler's century outshone one earlier in the contest from Sunil Narine in the first innings. Sheer numbers without mentioning the circumstances do no justice to this knock.

RR kept losing wickets throughout the innings around Buttler, with Riyan Parag's 34 being the second-highest score. At 186/8 in 17.3 overs, the game seemed done and dusted, with RR needing a further 38 from 15 balls.

However, Buttler remained unfazed, picking his boundary options to perfection and ensuring Avesh Khan did not face a single ball in a 38-run partnership. After reaching his ton with a six off the first ball of the final over, the ace opener calmly sealed the deal with a single off the final ball.

#1 Marcus Stoinis - 124* off 63 vs CSK

Marcus Stonis's Chepauk special of 124* from 63 deliveries in a miraculous run-chase against CSK ranks as the best knock of IPL 2024.

On a pitch traditionally aiding spinners in the second half of a match, LSG pulled off a run-chase of 211 to stun the home crowd. Often criticized for his inconsistency, Stoinis showed why he is rated highly in white-ball cricket.

The Aussie walked into bat in the first over with LSG 0-1 and stayed till the winning runs were scored. On a pitch all the other LSG batters struggled, with Nicholas Pooran's 34 being the second-highest score, Stoinis bulldozed his way to 13 boundaries and six maximums.

Yet, it came down to 17 needed off the final over and Stoinis calmly shredded Mustafizur Rahman for three boundaries and a six to complete the mission. His heroics helped LSG pull off the highest successful run-chase ever in Chennai.

Stoinis' 124 was also the highest-ever score in a run-chase in IPL history, helping LSG complete a clean sweep of CSK in IPL 2024.

