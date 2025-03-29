Top 5 biggest defeats for CSK by runs in IPL ft. 2025 vs RCB

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a tough defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash in Chennai on Friday, March 28. It was RCB's only second win in Chennai against their southern rivals.

Ad

After having won against them in Chennai back in 2008, RCB registered a 50-run win at the venue against the hosts after a long wait on Friday. Not only was this CSK's biggest defeat at home, but also among their biggest defeats by runs in the history of the IPL till date.

RCB pulled off thier second consecutive win of the season from as many games while Chennai now have a win and a loss from two games. On that note, let us take a look at CSK's five biggest defeats by runs in the cash-rich league.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

5 biggest defeats for CSK by runs in the IPL

#5. 44 runs

CSK were up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai during the 2020 edition of the IPL. Batting first, Delhi posted a challenging total of 175/3 on the board. In the chase, Chennai lost two wickets in the powerplay and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

They seemed to be nowhere in the chase as they were eventually restricted to 131/7, losing by 44 runs. Back in 2014, Chennai lost by the same margin against Punjab in Cuttack when they finished at 187/6 while chasing a massive target of 232 runs.

Ad

#4. 46 runs

During the 2019 IPL, CSK suffered a defeat at home against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. Mumbai batted first and posted 155/4 on the board. The hosts did not have a great start as they lost three wickets inside the first six overs.

They failed to recover from there on as Mumbai kept picking wickets and did not allow them to come back into the contest. Chennai were bowled out for just 109 in 17.4 overs, as Mumbai won the game by 46 runs.

Ad

#3. 50 runs

Their 50-run loss against RCB in their most recent home game in the IPL 2025 season is their third-biggest defeat by runs. Asked to bat first, RCB put up an impressive total of 196/7 on the board.

Chasing a target of 197 was going to be tough, and things got worse as CSK lost three wickets inside the first five overs. RCB kept picking wickets and did not allow the hosts to even come close to the target. They were restricted to 146/8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Ad

#2. 54 runs

In the IPL 2022 season, Punjab Kings handed CSK a 54-run loss during their clash in Mumbai. Punjab put up a total of 180/8 after batting first. What followed was an absolute nightmare for Chennai as they were four down inside the first six overs of their chase.

Punjab's bowlers came out all guns blazing as they bundled Chennai out for just 126 runs in 18 overs to wrap up an emphatic win, leaving their opponents nowhere in the chase and making it a one-sided affair.

Ad

#1. 60 runs

During the IPL 2013 edition, the Mumbai Indians hosted the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, the hosts managed to score just 139/5.

However, none would have imagined what transpired next. CSK walked out to chase the small target but lost half the side for just 34 runs inside seven overs. There was no coming back from there as they were skittled out for just 79 in 15.2 overs. Mumbai pulled off a remarkable 60-run win, Chennai's biggest defeat by runs in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback