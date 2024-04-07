Top 5 most expensive final overs in IPL history ft. Anrich Nortje

With the advent of T20 cricket, no score is said to be safe following the culmination of the first half of the game.

In recent years, the batters have used their innovation to ace the challenge against the bowlers. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 witnessed Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders posting totals of over 270+ runs.

Although the bowlers try out variations in the pace and line-length, the small boundaries and thick willow have put them under pressure. In particular, the last over of respective innings see the batters employing a fearless approach to accumulate as much runs as possible.

Below are the five instances of the most expensive final overs bowled in IPL history.

#5 30 by Chris Jordan, IPL 2020

The second game of IPL 2020 saw Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). DC were off to a horrid start, as they were stuttering at 13/3. However, Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) put the team in good stead.

Then, Marcus Stoinis was sensational in the final over, as he smoked 30 runs off Chris Jordan. The Australian all-rounder slammed 53 off 21 to help DC post 157, and then also took two wickets. The match ended as a tie, which saw DC winning in the Super Over.

#4 30 by Lungi Ngidi, IPL 2020

In fourth game of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, the former chose to bat first. Sanju Samson was superlative with his performances to hit 74 off 32, while Steve Smith hit 69 off 47.

In the final over of the innings, Ngidi bowled three no-balls, as Jofra Archer smashed four sixes to accumulate 30 runs. Archer's efforts helped the Royals post 216, and then win by 16 runs.

#3 31 by Yash Dayal, IPL 2023

In the 13th game of IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders were up against Gujarat Titans. Batting first, the Titans posted a strong total of 204 on the board.

In response, Venkatesh Iyer (83) led KKR's charge, as they were cruising to chase down the target. However, the dismissals of key batters put them under pressure.

With 29 needed off six balls, Yash Dayal was handed the ball by Hardik Pandya. Umesh Yadav ran for a single on the first ball, and then, Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes and followed it up with a four to secure a historic victory for KKR.

#2 32 by Anrich Nortje, IPL 2024

The 20th game of the IPL 2024 saw Delhi Capitals (DC) up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium. The hosts were off to a superb start with Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42). Then, Hardik Pandya (39) and Tim David (45*) were terrific to continue the momentum.

Expand Tweet

However, the key moment of the game arrived in the final over, as experienced pacer, Anrich Nortje conceded 32 runs. It all happened when the Caribbean batter was relentless with his hitting to clobber four sixes and two fours off Nortje and help MI post a mammoth 234.

#1 37 by Harshal Patel, IPL 2021

Although Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap in the 2021 season, one of the games witnessed him putting his name in the history books. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Wankhede.

Batting first, the Super Kings were off to a fabulous start with Faf du Plessi (50). Then, Ravindra Jadeja continued the team's dominance over RCB.

The final over of the game bowled by Patel, witnessed Jadeja slamming five sixes and a four, while making good use of the short boundaries towards the leg-side. A no-ball ball and a double resulted in 37 runs off the over.