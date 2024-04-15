Top 5 fastest hundreds in IPL history ft. Travis Head

Since 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped popularize T20 cricket around the world.

The batters have employed innovative techniques to score runs and ace the challenge against bowlers. No score is big enough for the chasing side, as their thick willow, experience in crunch situations, and short boundaries favor them.

Specifically, it is an achievement for a batter to convert his start into a century, that too in a quick time. On that note, let's check out the five fastest hundreds in IPL history.

#5 Adam Gilchrist - 42 balls

In April 2008, the Deccan Chargers clashed against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at DY Patil Stadium. MI batted first and posted a respectable total of 154/7 on the board, with Abhishek Nayar (34) as the key contributor.

Thereafter, Adam Gilchrist was sensational with his ball-striking abilities to drive home the Chargers. He went on to slam 109* off 47 and stitch together an unbeaten partnership of 155 runs with VVS Laxman (37) to chase down the score in 12 overs.

#4 Travis Head - 39 balls

In the ongoing encounter against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the SunRisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head gave a flying start to the team along with Abhishek Sharma.

The duo stitched together a 108-run stand before Sharma (34) was dismissed. However, Head continued his onslaught and completed his century off 39 balls. He was holed out on 102 off 41, with SunRisers at 165/2. Then, Heinrich Klaasen (67) was terrific in helping the team register the highest-ever IPL total of 287.

#3 Yusuf Pathan - 38 balls

In an interesting encounter in IPL 2010, the Mumbai Indians were up against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, Mumbai posted 212 on the board, with fifties from Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu.

In response, the Royals had lost the plot, as they were 66/4 in the 10th over. However, Yusuf Pathan was relentless with his hitting, especially against the spinners. He went on to remain unbeaten on 100 off 37 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes; however, Rajasthan lost the game by 4 runs.

#2 David Miller - 37

In Match 56 of IPL 2013, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashed against the Punjab Kings. Batting first, RCB compiled a total of 190 on the board.

Thereafter, Punjab didn't get off to a good start as they were 60/4 in the 10th over. Nevertheless, David Miller stunned Bengaluru with his supreme six-hitting prowess. The southpaw smashed 101* off 38 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes, and got support from Rajagopal Satish (27*), as they sealed the chase in 18 overs.

#1 Chris Gayle - 30 balls

One of the finest T20 batters to grace the cricket field, RCB batter Chris Gayle recorded the fastest century in IPL history off 30 balls against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India.

Due to Gayle's magical innings of 175* off 66 balls, RCB posted a mammoth total of 263/5. This total was broken by SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season when they scored 277 against the Mumbai Indians.

