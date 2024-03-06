Top 5 fastest recorded deliveries in women's cricket ft. Shabnim Ismail

Among several other aspects, fast bowling in women's cricket has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years.

While the boundaries and the maximums are fan favorites, it often still comes second best compared to a fast bowler letting it all out and going full throttle. The West Indian quartet in the 1970s and the 1980s, the fearsome Aussie twosome of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson, followed by the Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar era, made express bowling a thrill-a-minute ride.

In parallel, women's cricket unleashed several speedsters like Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Jhulan Goswami. However, due to the lack of quality speed guns in women's cricket, there was no concrete data until the past decade on speeds recorded.

However, the aura created by delivery speeds has become felt even in women's cricket in recent years, leading to more readily available data to track. On that note, here is a look at the top five fastest-recorded deliveries among women cricketers.

#1 Shabnim Ismail - 132.1 kph, WPL 2024

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail set the record for the fastest delivery in women's cricket in the recent Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 clash on March 5.

It was the second ball of the third over in the first innings when the 35-year-old clocked an incredible 132.1 kph delivery to Delhi skipper Meg Lanning. The ball was too quick for the now-retired Aussie batter, which got struck on the pad, with the Mumbai players appealing for an LBW that got turned down.

When asked about the record during the post-match interview, Ismail played it down by saying she doesn't look at the big screen when bowling.

Unfortunately, the record-breaking thunderbolt made little difference in the greater scheme of things as the Capitals thumped the Mumbai Indians by 29 runs to move to the top of the table. Ismail endured a dismal outing, conceding 46 runs from her four overs for a lone wicket.

#2 Ellyse Perry - 130.5 kph, WPL 2023

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first women's cricketer to break the 130-kph mark during the inaugural 2023 WPL season.

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 33-year-old clocked a speed of 130.5 kph in their second meeting against the UP Warriorz. The record-setting delivery also seemed to have turned RCB's fortunes as the side registered their first win of the season after five straight defeats.

Perry was the star with figures of 3/16 in four overs to restrict UP to 135, a target RCB chased down in 18 overs with five wickets in hand.

Unfortunately for the franchise, Perry's heroics in the game were among the very few highlights in a dim season where they finished second to bottom with only two wins in eight games.

Nevertheless, the delivery was another proof of why the Aussie all-rounder and six-time T20 World Cup winner is regarded as one of the all-time greatest to grace the sport.

#3 Shabnim Ismail - 128.3 kph, WPL 2024

Shabnim Ismail began her demolition of the speed gun in the opening match of WPL 2024. Playing against the Delhi Capitals, the legendary South African pacer recorded a delivery at a fearsome 128.3 kph in Bengaluru.

Ismail also bowled a fiery spell, finishing with excellent figures of 1/24 in four overs to keep the Capitals in check at 171/5 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians won a thrilling encounter thanks to a last-ball maximum from Sajeevan Sajana.

However, the gun pacer missed the next two games due to an injury. Ismail has picked up five wickets in three outings thus far this season at an impressive average of 17.60 and an economy of 7.33.

#4 Shabnim Ismail - 128 kph vs West Indies, 2016

Ismail destroyed the West Indies in the T20Is in 2016.

Shabnim Ismail established herself as the fastest bowler of the generation when she touched the then-highest speed of 128 kph in the three T20I series at home against the West Indies in 2016.

The Cape Town-born cricketer tormented the West Indian batters with an incredible seven wickets at an average of under nine. Her back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the opening two T20Is ensured the hosts went into the finale with the series locked at one apiece.

A miserly 1/22 in four overs by Ismail in the decider helped South Africa pull off a 2-1 series win.

#5 Shabnim Ismail - 128 kph vs. England, 2023 T20 World Cup

England v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Semi Final.

In what turned out to be the penultimate outing for South Africa in her illustrious career, Shabnim Ismail conjured up one final match-winning spell.

Faced with past demons in Men's and Women's cricket, South Africa posted a competitive 164/4 in the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final at home. The veteran pacer then took over, picking up the three crucial wickets of Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, and skipper Heather Knight in a sensational spell of fast bowling.

Her 3/27 in four overs, including a six-run final over, helped South Africa pull off a memorable win by six runs.

During her fearsome spell, Ismail clocked a delivery at 128 Kph to create excitement among the packed crowd in her hometown of Cape Town. Unfortunately, the legendary career did not have a fairytale ending, with South Africa losing to Australia in the summit clash.

Nevertheless, Ismail finished as South Africa's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is (123) and ODIs (191).

