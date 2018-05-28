IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season

Overseas players who made a difference for their teams.

Raina Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 15:16 IST 5.86K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid and Williamson were instrumental in SRH's journey to the final

Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Overseas players played a huge role in the success of both the finalists. While the likes of Watson, Bravo and Ngidi performed brilliantly for CSK, Rashid Khan, Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan did the job for SRH.

Meanwhile, the likes of Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians, who struggled to find the right combination of foreign players throughout the tournament, failed to put up a good show. This testifies to the importance of overseas players in the IPL.

Here are five of the best overseas players in IPL 2018:

#5 Shane Watson

Watson scored two centuries this season

Shane Watson showed his brilliance and class by playing a match-winning innings for Chennai in the all-important final. The Australian all-rounder was in terrific form throughout the season as he scored 555 runs at an outstanding average of 39.64 and a high strike-rate of 154.59.

Watson struck two centuries in total and gave CSK good starts throughout the tournament. He also took 6 wickets with the ball and played a crucial role in CSK's title victory.