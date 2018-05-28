Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season

Overseas players who made a difference for their teams.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 15:16 IST
5.86K

Rashid and Williamson were instrumental in SRH's journey to the finals
Rashid and Williamson were instrumental in SRH's journey to the final

Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. Overseas players played a huge role in the success of both the finalists. While the likes of Watson, Bravo and Ngidi performed brilliantly for CSK, Rashid Khan, Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan did the job for SRH.

Meanwhile, the likes of Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians, who struggled to find the right combination of foreign players throughout the tournament, failed to put up a good show. This testifies to the importance of overseas players in the IPL.

Here are five of the best overseas players in IPL 2018:

#5 Shane Watson

Watson scored two centuries in the season
Watson scored two centuries this season

Shane Watson showed his brilliance and class by playing a match-winning innings for Chennai in the all-important final. The Australian all-rounder was in terrific form throughout the season as he scored 555 runs at an outstanding average of 39.64 and a high strike-rate of 154.59.

Watson struck two centuries in total and gave CSK good starts throughout the tournament. He also took 6 wickets with the ball and played a crucial role in CSK's title victory. 

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Shane Watson Rashid Khan
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 Magical spells in the league stages
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Interesting Numbers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The best Indian XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Final, CSK vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma being...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad will beat...
RELATED STORY
Players to watch out for in today's IPL final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018