Top 5 highest-scoring matches in IPL history

Flat pitch. Short boundaries. T20 cricket. These three put together make an electric combination for batsmen and a nightmare for bowlers. Across the 12 completed seasons of the IPL, we have seen runs come thick and fast, and records tumble on multiple grounds.

Many teams have posted a large total on the board, only to watch their opponents chase it down. Here we take a look at the five highest-scoring matches in IPL history.

Top 5 highest match aggregates in the IPL

5. 447 runs in 40 overs (KXIP vs CSK, Mohali, IPL 2008)

Mike Hussey en route his unbeaten 116 off 54 balls

Everyone remembers Brendon McCullum’s unbeaten 158 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to kickstart the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. That historic knock arguably overshadows Mike Hussey’s 116 not out against KXIP the very next day at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Batting first, CSK posted a mammoth 240 for 5 on the back of the southpaw’s 116 off 54 balls, studded with eight boundaries and nine sixes. In reply, KXIP finished on 207 for four despite opener James Hopes’ 71 off 33 and a classy 33-ball 54 by Kumar Sangakkara.

4. 449 runs in 39.3 overs (RR vs KXIP, Sharjah, IPL 2020)

Mayank Agarwal smashed 106 off 50 balls in the 183-run partnership with KL Rahul (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

KXIP rode Mayank Agarwal’s first IPL hundred and a 54-ball 69 from skipper KL Rahul to post 223 for two. In the run-chase, despite an 81-run stand for the second wicket between Steve Smith (50 off 27 balls) and Sanju Samson (85 off 42 balls), it looked like KXIP’s game to lose.

The tables turned suddenly when pinch-hitter Rahul Tewatia, who crippled his way to 14 off 20 balls, hit KXIP pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to seal the game for his side. RR got home with three balls and four wickets to spare to register the highest successful chase in IPL history.

3. 453 runs in 40 overs (MI vs KXIP, Mumbai, IPL 2017)

The match went right down to the wire before MI eventually lost by 7 runs (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The normally ever-buzzing Wankhede Stadium was silent as MI came close to pulling off the highest successful run-chase in IPL history, but eventually fell short by a meagre seven runs.

Batting first, a surprise opener in Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with an unbeaten 93 off 55 balls and a swashbuckling 47 off 21 balls from Glenn Maxwell powered the Punjab-based franchise to 230 for three.

In reply, MI got off to a flying start as Lendl Simmons (59 off 32 balls) and Parthiv Patel (38 off 23 balls) put on 99 runs for the first wicket. At one point, it looked like the home side had the chase in its grasp but Kieron Pollard’s 24-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya’s quick-fire 30 off 13 balls weren’t enough to save MI from the jaws of defeat.

2. 459 runs in 40 overs (KXIP vs KKR, Indore, IPL 2018)

The win boosted KKR's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2018 playoffs (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

This was back when Sunil Narine used to wreak havoc at the top of the order on a regular basis. KKR posted a whopping 245 for six on the back of Narine’s 75 off 36 balls and a 22-ball half-century from captain Dinesh Karthik.

KXIP never looked to be in the chase as no one apart from KL Rahul (66 of 29 balls) got going before Ravichandran Ashwin played a cameo of 45 off 22 balls to help KXIP finish on 214 for eight. Andre Russell broke the back of the home side, dismissing Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair in a matter of nine deliveries.

1. 469 runs in 40 overs (CSK vs RR, Chennai, IPL 2010)

The win kickstarted CSK's legacy in the IPL

It was the start of the glory years for CSK as they posted the then highest team total in IPL history. Murali Vijay scored a mammoth 127 off 56 balls and all-rounder Albie Morkel (62 off 34 balls) provided the finishing touch as the MS Dhoni-led side reached 245 for five.

In reply, opener Naman Ojha scored an unbeaten 94 off 55 balls and Shane Watson bludgeoned his way to a 25-ball 60. But, no significant contribution from any other player meant RR finished on 223 for five to lose by 22 runs.