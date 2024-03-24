In the current scheme of things, the captain and team management opt for having a few all-rounders in the line-up, who can contribute in both departments. In particular, the teams have tried to strengthen their batting by including bowlers, who are useful enough with the bat as well.

The pattern is evident in the last few years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as well, where captains have taken some tough decisions in the team's favor. Certainly, it has reaped rewards for respective captains on most occasions, and they are now using it in the current IPL season as well.

The use of 'Impact Substitute' has also had a good effect on teams using the batting skills of their all-rounders/bowlers. On that note, let's take a look at the five best performances at No. 8 or below positions.

#5 Chris Morris - 52* off 41

In Match 25 of the IPL 2014, Mumbai Indians were up against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Batting first, Mumbai posted 142 on the board, while Amit Mishra and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each for Delhi.

In reply, the Capitals had a major collapse and were reduced to 6/24 in the seventh over. However, No. 7 Kagiso Rabada and No. 8 Chris Morris were terrific with their contributions to keep the team's hopes alive.

Both players guided the team in a proficient fashion, by hitting odd boundaries. However, the team fell short by 14 runs, with Morris remaining unbeaten on 52 off 41, while Rabada scored 44 off 39.

#4 Harbhajan Singh - 64 off 24

Harbhajan Singh was definitely a handy batter for the Indian team and his respective IPL teams. In Match 7 of IPL 2015 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) batted first and posted 177, courtesy of George Bailey's 61* off 32.

Thereafter, MI was stuttering at 59/6 in the 14th over, and were close to registering a shattering loss. However, 'Bhajji' had different ideas, as he brought his fearless attitude to slam 64 off 24, with five fours and six sixes. Although, he stitched a terrific 100-run stand with Jagadeesha Suchith, MI fell short by 18 runs.

#3 Andre Russell - 64* off 25

One of the finest Caribbean talents to come out of IPL, Andre Russell has been an asset to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side since 2014. Over the years, Russell has contributed in both departments. His batting exploits was witnessed in Match 3 of IPL 2024, when he was up against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Russell arrived at the crease, when the Knight Riders were at 105/5 in the 13th over. 'Dre Russ' continued the team's momentum with his positive approach and smacked 64* off 25, with the help of three fours and seven sixes. He took the team's total to 208/7 and then also took two wickets to earn Player of the Match award.

#2 Pat Cummins - 66* off 34

Pat Cummins, who has won everything with Australia in 2023, had a day to remember in Match 15 of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, the Super Kings posted 220 on the board, with Faf du Plessis scoring 95* off 60.

Thereafter, Knight Riders succumbed to 5/31 in the sixth and needed an able pair to reach the target. Certainly, Andre Russell (54) and Dinesh Karthik (40) rose to the occasion and tonked the ballers hard. However, after their dismissals, KKR still needed more than 70 runs in five overs.

Arriving at No. 8, Cummins unleashed his best with the bat and slammed 30 runs off Sam Curran's over. However, the pacer's unbeaten knock of 66 off 34 balls, went in vain as KKR were bundled out for 202 and lost by 18 runs.

#1 Rashid Khan - 79* off 32

Known for his googlies and leg-spin, Rashid Khan delivered an all-round performance in Match 57 of IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Mumbai posted 218, with Suryakumar Yadav slamming 103* off 49. However, Rashid Khan shone brightly with figures of 4/30.

In the second half, GT batters did not get going, and were at 103/8 in the 14th over. Nevertheless, the cricket fraternity witnessed something unthinkable, as the Afghan spinner showed his worth as a batter. Rashid slammed three fours and 10 sixes to remain unbeaten on 79* off 32.

Although the Titans were all-out for 191, and lost the game by 27 runs, they found a useful batter in the form of Rashid Khan.