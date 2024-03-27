Top 5 highest totals against MI in the IPL ft. SRH 2024

Mumbai Indians have been arguably the benchmark franchise in IPL history, winning a joint-record five titles. However, they came into IPL 2024 after three relatively poor seasons, from 2021 to 2023.

After missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, the side finally qualified for the playoffs last year but were eliminated in Qualifier 2 by Gujarat Titans (GT).

The string of moderate results led to the franchise making a change at the top by replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya, who they acquired in an off-season trade with GT. However, Hardik's stint began with a heartbreaking six-run defeat against his former side.

With the side desperate for a victory to open their account in the points table, things went from bad to worse for MI in their second outing against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Several batting records were broken at the expense of MI's bowlers, including the most runs a side has conceded in an IPL innings.

On that note, let us look at the top five highest totals against MI in the IPL.

# 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3, IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

Sunrisers Hyderabad not only pounded MI for the highest total they have conceded but also scored the highest-ever team score in IPL history at 277/3 in 20 overs.

Asked to bat by MI skipper Hardik Pandya, the Orange Army decimated the visitors' bowlers from the word go, racing to 81/1 in the powerplay. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma reached their half-centuries off 18 and 16 deliveries, respectively.

Yet, the worst was still to come for MI as the in-form Heinrich Klaasen smacked their hapless attack for a brutal 80* off 34 to help SRH achieve the IPL record. MI used six bowlers in their innings and each one except Jasprit Bumrah traveled at an economy of over 10.

# 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 235/1, IPL 2015

Before SRH's batting rampage today, MI's highest total conceded came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2015.

Playing on their home turf at the Wankhede Stadium, MI wilted under the pressure of sublime batting by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While the former finished on 82* off 50, the latter smashed a magnificent 133* off 59 deliveries.

The duo added an incredible 215 runs for the second wicket after losing Chris Gayle early, leading RCB to a massive 235/1 in 20 overs. In response, MI made a valiant effort by scoring 196/7, falling short by 39 runs.

Despite the hammering and the eventual defeat, MI went on to win their second title that year.

# 3 Gujarat Titans - 233/3, IPL 2023

MI's IPL 2023 campaign came to the worst possible finish, with the side conceding 233/3 in Qualifier 2 against GT.

Similar to the SRH clash of the ongoing season, MI elected to field first and were undone by a Shubman Gill masterclass. The stylish opening batter smashed 129 off 60 deliveries, with seven boundaries and 10 maximums.

Gill's onslaught left the MI bowlers stunned and helped GT win by 62 runs to advance to their second consecutive final.

# 4 Kolkata Knight Riders - 232/2, IPL 2019

Mumbai Indians were subjected to a Andre Russell massacre in IPL 2019, with the big-hitting all-rounder smashing an unbeaten 80 off 40 to propel KKR to 232/2 in 20 overs.

Opting to field first at the iconic Eden Gardens, the MI bowlers were hammered from start to finish, with three of the four KKR batters scoring half-centuries.

Opening batter Shubman Gill scored a sublime 76 off 45 and his partner Chris Lynn scored 54 off 29 to set up the platform for Andre Russell.

The West Indian batter then took over with six boundaries and eight sixes to put the target beyond MI's reach. To their credit, the five-time champions gave the run chase a proper go, finishing on 198/7 in their 20 overs.

However, MI found a way to recover from the pounding and won their fourth IPL title in 2019.

# 5 Punjab Kings - 230/3, IPL 2017

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) may be IPL's most under-achieving outfit, but they had their time in the sun against MI in IPL 2017.

On a placid Wankhede wicket, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha played his unorthodox shots to perfection, scoring an unbeaten 93 off 55 balls. With a solid supporting hand from Glenn Maxwell and Martin Guptill, PBKS reached a formidable 230/3 in 20 overs.

Despite chasing a mountain of runs, MI almost pulled off a miraculous victory, falling short by just seven runs at 223/6 in their 20 overs.

However, they yet again prevailed in the end, winning their then-third IPL title by defeating the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiant in the finale.