Top 5 Indians with the most POTM Awards in the IPL ft. MS Dhoni

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni won the Player of the Match (POTM) award in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). CSK won the game by five wickets to register their second win of the season on Monday, April 14, in Lucknow.

While MS Dhoni last won the award in 2019 against Delhi Capitals, he is among several other Indian players who have won it multiple times in the IPL. On that note, here's a look at the five Indians with most POTM awards in the IPL:

#5 KL Rahul

Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul is fifth on the list of most POTM awards won by an Indian in the IPL. Rahul has represented a number of franchises such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and is currently with the Delhi Capitals.

From 136 games in his IPL career, he has won the POTM award 15 times. He first won it in 2018 for Punjab Kings against Delhi. His most recent award came against RCB in Bengaluru, when he scored an unbeaten 93. Ravindra Jadeja has also won it 15 times but has played more matches than Rahul.

#4 Yusuf Pathan

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has displayed some of his best batting and all-round performances during his IPL career. He played for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Yusuf Pathan won the POTM award 16 times in his IPL career of 174 matches. His first award came during the first-ever IPL season in 2008 for Rajasthan against Deccan Chargers, where he scored 61 runs and returned with figures of 2/20 in two overs as his team won by three wickets.

#3 MS Dhoni

With his POTM award in the ongoing 2025 season against LSG, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has now won the award 18 times from 271 games. Dhoni is tied with Virat Kohli for the second-most POTM awards in the IPL by an Indian.

MS Dhoni first won the award back in the very first IPL season in 2008 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He scored 65 runs off just 30 balls to help CSK win the game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#2 Virat Kohli

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli is second on this list. Kohli has won the POTM award 18 times in his IPL career. He is above MS Dhoni as he has played fewer games than the CSK skipper (258 matches).

Kohli won his first POTM award in the IPL in the 2011 season against Delhi when he scored a 38-ball 56 that helped his team chase down the target and win by three wickets to spare. He last won the award in 2024 against Punjab Kings by scoring a match-winning 92.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma is the Indian player with the most POTM awards in IPL history. The right-hander has won the award 19 times from 262 matches.

Rohit Sharma's first-ever POTM in the IPL came in 2009 playing for the Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians. Rohit had scored 38 runs in that game and also returned with figures of 4/6 from two overs with the ball, which included a hat-trick. The last time he won the award was in 2023 against Delhi Capitals.

