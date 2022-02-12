Top 5 international players to watch out for: IPL Auction Special

With the 2022 IPL Auction just minutes away, the spotlight is on the names on the marquee list of international players who are set to go under the hammer.

A total of 27 players have been retained by the eight existing franchises, while the two franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - have acquired three draft picks each.

The marquee set has ten players - Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, and David Warner.

Ahead of the IPL Auction, we take a look at five international players to watch out for and are a cinch to rake in the mooolah.

David Warner | Australia | A sureshot IPL Auction massive buy

Matches: 150, Runs: 5449, Avg: 41.6. SR: 139.97, 100s: 4, 50s: 50

The Aussie opener has parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2022 IPL Auction will see an intense bidding war for the talismanic southpaw who will surely be a welcome addition to any team. He is not only an explosive batsman but also a leader.

David Warner will be one of those players who will be keen to cement his credentials as a solid matchwinner after his exit from Hyderabad.

Faf du Plessis | South Africa

Matches: 100, Runs: 2935, Avg: 34.94, SR: 131.09, 100s: 0, 50s: 22

The numbers say it all for former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. He even has a similar approach to that of Virat Kohli. Franchises like RCB or MI wouldn't mind paying the big bucks if they enter bidding for Faf at IPL Auction 2022.

He was incredible with the bat in the Chennai Super Kings' title run last season, scoring 633 runs from 16 matches, including six fifties.

Quinton de Kock | South Africa

Matches: 77, Runs: 2256, Avg: 31.00, SR: 130, 100s: 1, 50s: 16

Quinton de Kock has been one of the most successful wicketkeeper-batters in recent years and comes in with rich IPL experience. He has played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by stints with Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians, where he has been the most successful.

The 29-year-old has racked up a mammoth 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 130. He's also been a safe bet behind the stumps and will a crucial buy at the 2022 IPL Auction.

Kagiso Rabada | South Africa

Matches: 50, Wickets: 76, Avg: 20.53, Eco: 8.21, BF: 4/21

In what could be described as a shocking move, Delhi Capitals retained Anrich Nortje ahead of Kagiso Rabada, who has been phenomenal for South Africa - both in the powerplay as well at the death. Apart from some solid numbers in the IPL, he also has 49 wickets in 40 T20Is.

Delhi bought him for INR 4.2 crore at the last IPL Auction but fans can expect Rabada's price to skyrocket in the upcoming edition.

Trent Boult | New Zealand

Matches: 62, Wickets: 76, Avg: 26.09, Eco: 8.4, BF: 4/18

Trent Boult was transferred from Delhi to Mumbai Indians for INR 3.2 crores during the trade window ahead of season 13. The move was a massive success for Mumbai as Boult emerged the third-highest wicket taker in that edition with 25 wickets.

The 32-year-old left-arm seamer was also top notch at the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the Kiwis. He will be one of the quicks who will bag a rich contract in the IPL Auction.

