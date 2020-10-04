Top 5 IPL batsmen who outscored their opposition

The first two weeks of IPL 2020 have certainly lived up to the hype. We've already seen two Super Overs, some dubious umpiring decisions, plenty of sixes, a record-breaking ton, and few heart-breaks.
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul's blistering 132* against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai kept the record-books tumbling. The 28-year-old made mincemeat of RCB bowlers and en route notched up the highest score by an Indian in IPL history. What makes his 132* more impressive is the fact that he barely slogged a bowl and still managed to end up with a strike-rate of 191.3.
The premier batsman's ton inflicted a 97-run defeat on RCB, and he outscored the opposition in the process. Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 109. Cricket is bizarre, isn't it?
As outlandish it may seem, Rahul is not the only one to achieve this feat. Here, we delve into other such eccentric occurrences where a batsman has outscored their opposition in the IPL:
#5. Brendon McCullum (2008)
Date: 18 April 2008
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Brendon McCullum 158* (73)
KKR 222/3 Vs RCB 82
Brendon McCullum blasted his way to an epic career-defining 158* off 73 balls on the opening night of the first edition, which not only provided a crazy start to the tournament, but also laid to rest those who doubted the tournament's longevity. The Kiwi dasher struck 13 sixes and 10 boundaries and had a phenomenal strike-rate of 216.43 to boot.
The Sourav Ganguly-led Knight Riders went onto score 222 while Rahul Dravid's Royal Challengers Bangalore offered zero fight, wrapping up for 82.