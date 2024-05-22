Top 5 knocks by an RCB batter in IPL playoffs ft. Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. Rajasthan finished third in the points table with 17 points while Bengaluru were fourth with 14.

RR haven’t won a single match from their last five games, and with no Jos Buttler in the ranks, pressure is on the Royals to change their fortune when they face Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, RCB were up and roaring in the second half of the IPL. The Faf du Plessis-led team has won six games in a row and will be eager to take a step closer to their maiden IPL title when they face Rajasthan.

Over the years, RCB have played some memorable playoff matches, and on several occasions, their players have shown brilliance. In this article, we will look at the top five knocks by RCB batters in the IPL playoffs.

Top 5 batting performances by an RCB batter in IPL playoffs

#5 Virat Kohli showed his class against CSK in Qualifier 1 in 2011 (70 off 44 balls)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and invited RCB to bat first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2011. Bengaluru lost Chris Gayle early, but Virat Kohli made sure that RCB reached a respectable total. The former RCB captain remained unbeaten on 70 runs in 44 balls. He hit five fours and three sixes, guiding his team to 175 in 20 overs.

RCB started brilliantly with the ball, dismissing CSK openers in the first two overs. However, Suresh Raina had other plans and went berserk. The left-handed batter remained not out on 73 runs off 50 balls, taking CSK to their second consecutive final.

#4 Chris Gayle's show in the 2016 IPL final (76 off 38 balls)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bat first in the IPL 2016 final. David Warner (69) scored a brilliant fifty and counter-attacking innings from Yuvraj Singh (38) and Ben Cutting (39) powered SRH to a score of 208.

In response, RCB started brilliantly as Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli stitched a 100-run partnership. Gayle scored 76 runs off 38 balls. He smashed four fours and eight sixes in his innings, taking RCB close to their maiden IPL title.

However, fortune soon changed in SRH’s favor when they got rid of Virat Kohli (54). No other RCB batter except Gayle and Kohli could score as the SRH bowlers kept their calm and won the match by eight runs, winning their maiden title on RCB’s turf.

#3 Chris Gayle powering RCB to their second IPL final (89 off 47 balls)

Thanks to a brilliant innings from Chris Gayle, RCB put up a total of 185 runs in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2011 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The West Indies batter scored 89 runs off 47 balls, hitting nine fours and five sixes in his inning.

In response, no MI batter looked comfortable, and Daniel Vettori led the charge by taking three wickets. RCB defeated Mumbai by 43 runs to qualify for their second IPL final. However, they lost to CSK in the final.

#2 AB de Villiers single-handedly took RCB to their third IPL final (79* off 47 balls)

Shane Watson led the charge for RCB with the ball in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2016. The Australian player took four wickets as the Gujarat Lions were bowled out for 158. Dwayne Smith was the highest scorer for the GL; he scored 73 runs, hitting five fours and six sixes.

In response, the RCB batting order collapsed as they found themselves at 29/5. However, AB de Villiers spoiled the party for Gujarat. The Proteas batter did an amazing job, pulling off a victory for RCB. He remained unbeaten on 79 off 47 balls and single-handedly won the match for his side.

#1 A night to remember for Rajat Patidar (112* off 54 balls)

RCB faced the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the eliminator game of the IPL 2022. RCB lost their skipper du Plessis for a duck, and Kohli departed for 25 soon after. Then came the Patidar storm at Eden Gardens. The RCB batter went berserk and remained unbeaten on 112 runs off 54 balls. He hit 12 fours and seven sixes in this brilliant inning, powering RCB to a total of 207.

In response, KL Rahul (79) and Deepak Hooda (45) fought hard for Lucknow but couldn’t get their team over the line as they fell short by 14 runs. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar was given the Player of the Match award for his brilliant century.

