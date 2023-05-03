Top 5 scores by uncapped players in the history of IPL

Over the years, the IPL has been a platform for young players to showcase their worth in T20 cricket. Since 2008, we have witnessed some exceptional performances from youngsters across the globe with both bat and ball.

Scoring a T20 hundred requires immense skill and temperament. Only six uncapped batters have scored an IPL century. This fact displays the magnitude of the achievement. Plus, these matches are high-pressure, top-quality games where you face some of the best bowlers in the world.

We look at the 5 best scores by uncapped batters in the IPL.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - 124 (62) vs MI, Wankhede 2023

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

158* -

124 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023



The 1st ever IPL match and the 1000th scheduled IPL match! Highest IPL score with no other teammate scoring more than 20 runs:158* - Brendon McCullum in 2008124 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023The 1st ever IPL match and the 1000th scheduled IPL match! Highest IPL score with no other teammate scoring more than 20 runs:158* - Brendon McCullum in 2008124 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 2023The 1st ever IPL match and the 1000th scheduled IPL match!

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored what was arguably one of the greatest centuries ever by an RR batter when he hit his century. The 21-year-old left-hander was the lone warrior for his team on the day - no other batter could cross 18 runs. He hit 16 fours and 8 sixes in his stay at the crease, playing some sumptuous shots. Some of the cover drives would make Sangakkara proud.

Jaiswal looked at ease against Jofra Archer, taking him down in the final few overs. It was a carry job of the highest order. However, a Tim David masterclass meant Mumbai chased down 213 - the highest ever at the Wankhede in the IPL.

#2 Paul Valthaty - 120*(63) vs CSK, Mohali 2011

CSK batted first and set a target of 189 for the hosts on what was a good wicket to bat. Punjab Kings batter Paul Valthaty opened the innings with superstar Adam Gilchrist. He was the only batter to have scored over 20 runs for Punjab in the innings.

Despite the loss of wickets on a regular basis, Valthaty hit 19 fours and 2 sixes in 63 deliveries. His knock ensured the hosts could chase down the target against the defending IPL champions with 5 balls to spare.

#3 Shaun Marsh - 115 (69) vs RR, Mohali 2008

pbks trophy szn @Koksalviz

12 matches

616 runs

Average - 68.44

SR - 139.68

HS - 115 Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar In my expereince of watching the IPL, I have not seen one uncapped batter play with so much confidence and power in his first few matches. Outstanding Talent Brevis. Great franchise to be in as well. The closest I can think of a player similar to brevis was Shaun Marsh in 2008. In my expereince of watching the IPL, I have not seen one uncapped batter play with so much confidence and power in his first few matches. Outstanding Talent Brevis. Great franchise to be in as well. The closest I can think of a player similar to brevis was Shaun Marsh in 2008. Shaun Marsh in IPL 2008:12 matches616 runsAverage - 68.44SR - 139.68HS - 115 twitter.com/gaurav_sundar/… Shaun Marsh in IPL 2008:12 matches616 runsAverage - 68.44 SR - 139.68HS - 115 twitter.com/gaurav_sundar/… https://t.co/XcNU027M9E

Australian southpaw Shaun Marsh was one of the most consistent batters of all time for the Punjab Kings. He won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Marsh played a brilliant knock against the eventual champions at his team's home ground.

The left-hander opened the innings with Australian all-rounder James Hopes, adding 133 runs for the first wicket. Marsh was essentially a sheet anchor who would capitalize after being well set. He hit 11 fours and 7 sixes in 69 deliveries, establishing himself as a top-quality batter in the format.

He also had a defining partnership with Indian legend Yuvraj Singh, who scored 49 off just 16 balls. They set a target of 222 for the Royals, winning the match by a significant margin of 41 runs.

#4 Manish Pandey - 114*(73) vs DC, Centurion 2009

Former RCB batter Manish Pandey also played a sublime lone warrior knock. The 2008 U19 World Cup winner put up a masterclass against a top-quality Deccan Chargers bowling lineup. He faced the joint-most deliveries by a batter in the IPL - a record that he holds to date with Brendon McCullum.

Pandey hit 10 fours and 4 sixes, which implies that he was also quite good at rotating the strike efficiently. RCB won the match by just 12 runs, sealing their place at number 3 ahead of the semi-finals.

#5 Rajat Patidar - 112*(54) vs LSG, Eden Gardens 2022

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rajat Patidar:



Went unsold in IPL 2022 auction.



Came in as a replacement midway for RCB.



Played a gem of a knock for RCB in the Eliminator - 112* (54). Rajat Patidar:Went unsold in IPL 2022 auction.Came in as a replacement midway for RCB.Played a gem of a knock for RCB in the Eliminator - 112* (54). https://t.co/nn4RWZgOfX

RCB had yearned for a quality Indian batter for years to complement Virat Kohli in their lineup. They did have Devdutt Padikkal for a couple of seasons, after which he was released by the management. Rajat Patidar proved his worth in the group-stage matches. However, the stakes are much higher in the playoffs.

Patidar played one of the best knocks by a batter in IPL playoffs history. Coming in to bat at number 3, he absolutely demolished the Super Giants spinners and pacers alike. He hit 12 fours and 7 sixes, ensuring that the run rate was never a problem for the Bangalore-based franchise. They won the match by 14 runs, winning their first eliminator in 3 seasons.

Poll : 0 votes