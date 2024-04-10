Top 5 spells in RR-GT matches in IPL history ft. Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday, April 10.

The home side has been in royal form this season, having won all four matches. The Sanju Samson-led team defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last outing. While chasing a target of 184, Jos Buttler finally came to the party; he scored a brilliant century to take RR to their fourth consecutive win.

On the other hand, last year's runners-up, Gujarat, have been below par this season so far. With five games played under their new captain Shubman Gill, GT have won two, lost three, and are now ranked seventh in the table. Gujarat have lost their last two matches and will be eager to bounce back when they face RR on Wednesday.

Over the last couple of years, RR and GT have faced each other five times, with Gujarat coming out on top four times. Rajasthan has only managed to defeat GT once. Gujarat also defeated the Royals in the 2022 IPL final.

In all five matches, fans have seen some amazing cricket between the two sides. On that note, in this article, we will look at the top five spells in RR-GT IPL matches.

Top 5 spells in RR-GT matches in the IPL

#5 Trent Boult's determined spell in the IPL 2022 final (1-14 in four overs)

Gujarat faced the Royals in the IPL 2022 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bat first, but things didn’t go in their favor as they only managed to score 130 runs in their 20 overs, courtesy of some amazing bowling by then-GT captain Hardik Pandya (3-17).

In response, GT won the match with 11 balls remaining, but Trent Boult showed his class in the final. In such a high-voltage pressure game, the New Zealand pacer conceded only 14 runs in his spell of four overs and also took the important wicket from Matthew Wade.

#4 Mohammed Shami’s fiery spell at Narendra Modi Stadium (3-25 in four overs)

Match No. 23 of the IPL 2023 saw RR face Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan won the toss and invited GT to bat first, who managed to score 177 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, GT’s Mohammed Shami bowled an incredible spell; he gave an early breakthrough to his team by picking the wicket of Jos Buttler. Later in the innings, Shami picked up more wickets to make the match intense.

However, RR managed to get it through, thanks to half-centuries by Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Though RR won the match, Shami showed his prowess; he took three wickets and conceded only 25 runs in four overs.

#3 Sensational spell of fast-bowling by Lockie Ferguson (3-23 in four overs)

RR faced GT in match 24 of the IPL 2022 at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, captain Hardik Pandya led the Titans to a commendable total of 192 runs. Pandya remained unbeaten on 87; his innings included eight fours and four sixes.

In response, Jos Buttler scored a quick fifty for the Royals, but his innings was cut short by Lockie Ferguson. The New Zealand pacer bowled a match-winning spell; he took three wickets and conceded only 23 runs, guiding GT to win over RR by 37 runs.

#2 Rashid Khan show in Jaipur (3-14 in four overs)

Rajasthan won the toss and decided to bat first in match 48 of the IPL 2023, played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, the Royals never looked comfortable as they lost early wickets. In the middle overs, Rashid Khan made sure they were bowled out for a low score.

Rashid took three wickets and gave only 14 runs in his spell of four overs; with other bowlers also chipping in. RR was bowled out for 118. In response, GT faced no issues; they easily chased the target and won the match by nine wickets.

#1 Captain Hardik Pandya guided GT to their maiden title (3-17 in four overs)

Gujarat won their first title in their debut season in the 2022 IPL. Titans faced one of the finest teams of that season, the Rajasthan Royals, in the final. Sanju Samson’s team won the toss and chose to bat first, but it was all about GT’s captain Hardik Pandya.

The Indian all-rounder took three important wickets (Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmyer) and made sure the match was in GT's hands, as the Royals were bowled out for 130 runs. Hardik also scored 34 runs and took the Player of the Match award for his brilliant all-round show in the final.