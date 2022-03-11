Top 5 teams in IPL 2022

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will get underway on March 26 with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The final of the tournament will take place on May 29.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the IPL 2022 schedule earlier this month. A total of 70 league matches will be held across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. There will be 12 double-headers in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The first double-header will be played on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the day game, while the night clash will be held at the DY Patil Stadium between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Will these teams dominate IPL 2022?

With the addition of two teams - the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) - a total of 10 franchises will feature in IPL 2022. As we build-up to the tournament, here’s a short profile of the top five teams that will be in action.

#5 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB are yet to win the IPL. Pic: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not lived up to expectations over the years despite having some big names like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their midst. Despite failing to win the IPL title, they have been impressive over the last two seasons, making it to the playoffs both times.

RCB have been runners-up thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016), so they have come close to lifting the crown before faltering at the final hurdle. Last season, Harshal Patel was their standout performer with 32 wickets in 15 matches. With Kohli having quit the captaincy, RCB will have a new captain for IPL 2022. Can they finally break the jinx this season?

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR finished runners-up in IPL 2021. Pic: BCCI

Last season’s runners-up, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), are two-time IPL champions. However, both the wins came quite a while back, under Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 and 2014 editions. The 2021 season was quite a roller-coaster ride for Kolkata. They won only two matches in the first half played in India, but launched a stunning resurrection in the UAE to reach the final.

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the architects of KKR’s renaissance, getting the team off to flying starts in the powerplay overs. The spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy also made significant contributions. With Eoin Morgan being released ahead of the auction, KKR have named Shreyas Iyer as their new captain. Can he take the team to greater heights?

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC topped the league stage last season but faltered in the playoffs. Pic: BCCI

As per a number of experts, Delhi Capitals (DC) were the team to beat in IPL 2021. Despite losing their skipper Shreyas Iyer to a shoulder injury ahead of the edition, DC made significant progress under new captain Rishabh Pant on the basis of their all-round strength. They topped the points table at the end of the league stage, but faltered at the business end, losing both the Qualifiers.

Pant was retained by DC ahead of the auction. The franchise also retained opener Prithvi Shaw, left-arm Axar Patel and South African pacer Anrich Nortje (whose participation is doubtful due to injury). Surprisingly, they did not retain Avesh Khan, who was their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021 with 24 scalps. Can a new-look DC continue their rise in the 2022 edition?

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles. Pic: BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. They have won five titles, two of them in consecutive years, all under the able leadership of Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, MI retained Rohit, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and batter Suryakumar Yadav. At the auction, they bought back Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore, the most expensive purchase this year.

MI had a poor IPL 2021 season. They failed to defend their title and were eliminated from the league stage itself. They finished fifth, winning seven and losing as many. Mumbai finished level on points with KKR (14), but lost out on the net run rate scenario. They will be keen to come back hard in IPL 2022.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Pic: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the defending champions. They played some superb cricket throughout the 2021 edition and peaked at the right time, eventually defeating KKR in the final to lift their fourth title. After a horror show in IPL 2020, when they failed to make it to the playoffs, a lot of critics had written off CSK. But the franchise regrouped like champion sides do.

CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali as well as opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. At the bidding table, they bought back Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa. Can Chennai equal MI’s record of five titles this season?

