Travis Head vs KL Rahul - comparing their stats after 35 IPL matches

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head is a key player for their side while Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is vital to his team. The two players will be in action as SRH host DC in their IPL 2025 clash on Monday, May 5.

Ad

Travis Head has scored 281 runs from 10 games for SRH so far this season at an average of 28.10 and a strike-rate of 156.11 with two half-centuries. While he began the tournament from where he left last year, Head has not been consistent enough as the season has progressed.

KL Rahul is the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals this season and has been in fine form with the bat. He has made 371 runs from nine innings at an average of 53 and a strike-rate of 146.06 with three half-centuries.

Ad

Trending

SRH will want Travis Head to regain his top form and fire upfront while for Delhi, Rahul continuing to score will be key as they fight to make the playoffs. That said, here is a comparison of how the two batters have fared after their first 35 games in the IPL.

Travis Head vs KL Rahul comparison after 35 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Travis Head made his IPL debut in 2016 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He played two seasons for them till 2017 and was away from the league before returning in 2024 to play for SRH. From his first 35 matches in the IPL, Head has scored 1053 runs from as many innings.

Ad

On the other hand, KL Rahul began his IPL journey with RCB back in 2013. In his first 35 matches, Rahul did not get enough opportunities to bat, playing in only 26 innings. In these innings, he scored 660 runs.

Head is way ahead of Rahul in terms of runs scored after 35 IPL matches.

Player Matches Innings Runs Travis Head 35 35 1053 KL Rahul 35 26 660

Ad

#2 Average & Strike rate

Travis Head batted mostly in the middle-order in his first two seasons and only began opening the batting from 2024. The left-hander has an average of 33.96 and a strike-rate of 168.75.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul also batted mostly in the middle order in his early IPL days. He has an overall average of 45.94 and a strike-rate of 135.38 from 141 matches. However, from his first 35 IPL games, Rahul had an average of 31.43 and a strike-rate of 122.68.

Ad

While the averages of the two batters are almost close, Head edges past Rahul with a significantly better strike-rate.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Travis Head 35 33.96 168.75 KL Rahul 35 31.43 122.68

Ad

#3 Most 50 + scores in a winning cause

Travis Head has scored 687 runs in wins in his 35 IPL matches. He has seven half-centuries and a hundred in the league. Out of these, six fifties and the hundred have come in a winning cause. His teams have won 16 out of these 35 games.

As for KL Rahul, he scored only 207 runs in wins in his first 35 IPL matches. He did not score a single fifty or a hundred in a winning cause either during this phase. His teams won only seven matches out of these 35 (did not bat in nine innings).

Ad

Therefore, Head again adges past Rahul in terms of most 50+ scores and runs in a winning cause in this phase.

Player Matches Total runs Runs in a winning cause 50/100 Total 50+ scores in winning cause Travis Head 35 1053 687 6/1 7 KL Rahul 35 660 207 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More