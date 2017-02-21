Trent Boult hopes to play a bigger role at the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017

The Black Caps seamer is looking forward to playing in front of a large crowd.

by rohit sankar News 21 Feb 2017, 16:38 IST

Tret Boult was part of the victorious Sunrisers Hyderabad side last year

What's the story?

New Zealand opening bowler Trent Boult, who was bought for Rs 5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2017 IPL auctions yesterday has stated that he was more interested in the experience of playing in the midst of thousands of spectators rather than the money. He was the joint fourth most expensive purchase in the 2017 IPL auctions.

In a video uploaded by New Zealand cricket, 27-year-old mentioned, “I’m not going for the money. The experience of playing there in front of thousands of people is the most exciting part."

He further added that he might buy a pair of jeans or something with the money that he has at his disposal right now.

In case you didn't know

Boult has been New Zealand's strike bowler in all formats along with Tim Southee. He had been part of the IPL last time around too but played in only one game, for his side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who eventually won the tournament.

The Hyderabad franchise preferred Mustafizur Rehman and Ben Cutting to Boult and the Kiwi got little game time, which he admitted to being frustrated about. However, at KKR in 2017, he is expected to don the role of strike bowler and should be a part of a lot more games.

The heart of the story

Boult became the second most expensive New Zealander to take part in the IPL after his former skipper, Brendon McCullum, who was acquired for Rs 7.5 crores last time around by Gujarat Lions.

The left arm seamer earned the fourth highest price tag of the day at Rs 5 crore but is more excited about the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd rather than the big money on offer. Boult admitted to keeping track of the auctions via Twitter feed and was shocked to see the money next to him.

"It’s bizarre how that much money can be put on the head of a player to play six or seven weeks,” he said.

He is, however, hoping for more game time at Kolkata although he knows that the four foreign players rule means that even good players will miss out at some stage.

What's next?

Boult could be the leader of Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack in the 2017 edition of the IPL. A fine T20 bowler, Boult had produced the second best T20 figures by a New Zealand bowler a few days before the auctions against the Proteas on Eden Park.

He is expected to boost a rather lean bowling attack that Kolkata possesses. With Andre Russell suspended, Kolkata might use Boult as their main weapon although they have also purchased England all-rounder, Chris Woakes.

Sportskeeda's Take

Boult's statement that he is least bothered about the money is refreshing in today's World where cricketers constantly play around the globe for additional cash. While the IPL throws in a lot of money, it is also an experience with no parallel. The opportunity to mix and mingle with different cultures and teammates makes it a rare experience for every young cricketer. Boult recognises the IPL as such an opportunity and waved aside the big money placed on him.