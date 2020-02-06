Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh wishing S. Sreesanth on his birthday

Sreesanth and Harbhajan (Picture courtesy - Quora)

One of the most controversial Indian cricketers, S. Sreesanth is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Throughout his career, the out of favour Kerala bowler was involved in many controversies – match-fixing and irresponsible behaviour among others.

During an IPL match in 2008, Sreesanth was slapped by former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh, an incident which still attracts a lot of jokes and memes. Last year in an interview, Harbhajan had said that he regretted the slap, but netizens surely have not forgotten the incident.

Harbhajan was then playing for the Mumbai Indians while Sreesanth was representing the Kings XI Punjab. Bhajji reckoned if there was one thing in life he could undo, it would be the slap!

Harbhajan told Behindwoods Air in January 2019,

"Whatever happened with Sreesanth.. me and him on the field.. lot of people talk about that incident now. If I have to go back and rectify something in my life, I would correct that. I shouldn't have done that."

Surely the Chennai Super Kings spinner has put the incident behind him and took to Twitter to wish Sreesanth on his birthday, but what followed was a recap of the slapgate incident.

Happy birthday Shenta @sreesanth36 have a good year.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2020

Happy birthday sreesanth bhaiya pic.twitter.com/cWaPjwkq46 — Naresh Bishnoi (@imnareshbishnoi) February 6, 2020

Aiyoo thank u paaaji....bhooooolaaa 🙄🙄😭 pic.twitter.com/CBFTPb5ECS — Johny Kidney (@JohnyKidney) February 6, 2020

Bhajji's gift to shree - pic.twitter.com/jZtOwiPc8U — Ashish Zawar (@marwadihumor) February 6, 2020

While Harbhajan continues to play in the IPL, Sreesanth is still trying to clear himself of the match-fixing controversy.