List of unsold players in IPL Auction 2017

Only 66 players were sold in the auction, which meant several stars went unsold.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 22 Feb 2017, 15:53 IST

Several international stars went unsold

IPL Auction 2017 is done and dusted and the teams are all set for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. While the likes of Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills went for big money, Indian stars Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan both of whom played for Rising Pune Supergiants last year before being released, along with many others couldn't find a side for IPL 2017.

Of the players that were in the auction, only 66 were bought by the eight IPL sides, of which only 27 were overseas players with England stars grabbing the major headlines and that meant several stars were left without a side.

Of the six associate players in the auction, three of them found an IPL side with Rashid Khan going to SRH for 4 crore while his teammate Mohammad Nabi joins him at the franchise and UAE’s Chirag Suri was bought by Gujarat Lions.

While associate players found a team, the most expensive bowler in the inaugural IPL auction, Ishant Sharma went unsold with a base price of INR 2 crore. If some international stars like Jason Holder, Brad Haddin and Nathan Lyon went unsold due to their high base price, the likes of Irfan Pathan, Brad Hogg and Imran Tahir went unsold despite having a low base price.

The biggest surprise, however, was Imran Tahir. The No.1 ranked ODI and T20I bowler, who only had a base price of INR 50 lakh went unsold while several bowlers who don't have as big of an international pedigree went for big money.

