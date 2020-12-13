Varun Chakravarthy ties the knot with long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar, plays cricket on stage - Watch video

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar in a private ceremony.

Varun Chakravarthy’s franchise shared a video on Instagram in which the couple is seen indulging in a game of cricket during their reception.

The video had a sweet message:

Neha seen successfully decoding Varun’s mystery here with a stylish square-cut off the last delivery

KKR also wished the couple a happy married life as they began a new innings together. The franchise wrote on Instagram:

"Big congratulations to @chakaravarthyvarun and @neha.khedekar from the Knight Riders Family as they begin their journey as husband and wife,"

KKR further informed that the wedding was scheduled for earlier, but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read:

"Chakravarthy and Khedekar were originally scheduled to get married earlier this year, before the Coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremonies, were staying in different cities at the time when the nation-wide lockdown was announced.

Advertisement

"While Varun was stuck in Chennai, with his area marked a containment zone around May-June, Neha spent the lockdown in Mumbai."

Varun Chakravarthy’s rise to fame in the IPL

The 29-year-old mystery spinner was purchased by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a mammoth ₹8.4 crore at the auction for IPL 2019. Surprisingly, he did not play for the franchise after one bad game.

KKR acquired his services for IPL 2020 at ₹4 crore, and utilised him rather well. Varun Chakravarthy finished with an impressive haul of 17 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 18.35 and an excellent economy rate of 6.84.

Varun Chakravarthy also picked up a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals. His impressive show saw him being picked in the Australia squad for the three-match T20I series.

Unfortunately for Varun Chakravarthy, he got injured and had to be withdrawn from the tour. He was replaced by T. Natarajan in the T20I squad. The left-arm seamer grabbed his opportunity and ended up as the top wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia with six scalps.