Virat Kohli's 5 best moments of IPL 2023

There was no ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ moment for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, but Virat Kohli fans were in for a treat. The 34-year-old batter had a stupendous campaign and finished the edition as the fourth-highest run-getter. He also broke a few records along the way.

In 14 matches, Kohli smashed 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. He notched up two hundreds and six half-centuries. In fact, the right-handed batter’s tons came in consecutive matches against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

With his second century, he also broke Chris Gayle’s record for most IPL tons. While the West Indian notched up six, Kohli now has seven to his name.

Despite the former skipper’s stellar performances with the willow, RCB failed to qualify for the playoffs. They finished sixth with seven wins and as many losses.

On a personal level, though, Kohli gave fans plenty of moments to cherish. We look back at five of them.

#5 Kohli applauds Suryakumar’s special knock

Virat Kohli congratulates Suryakumar Yadav. (Pic: iplt20.com)

A few IPL seasons ago, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav exchanged a not-so-friendly stare, which made the headlines. Things have changed drastically since and the two cricketers’ mutual respect for each other has only grown. Both players do not miss any opportunity to praise each other.

The latest chapter in the Virat-Sky camaraderie played out after the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter scored a terrific 83 off 35 balls in a league game against RCB. Suryakumar’s knock led MI to a six-wicket win in a chase of 200.

As Suryakumar walked back after he was dismissed, Kohli made it a point to applaud his knock. The RCB fielder shook hands with Suryakumar and showed his admiration for the special talent.

#4 When he blew a kiss at Anushka Sharma

Not for the first time, Virat Kohli blows a kiss at Anushka Sharma. (Pics: iplt20.com)

Kohli blowing kisses to his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands is not a new phenomenon in cricket. But there is a different kind of charm every time he expresses his feelings for his lady love.

During RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, Kohli took a crucial catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR were chasing 190 in the match and Jaiswal was looking good on 47. However, Kohli took a well-judged catch at long-on to dismiss him.

After completing the catch, he turned towards the crowd and blew a kiss, with Anushka in the stands. The actor was seen blushing as she often does when Kohli pulls off his ‘flying’ act.

#3 Delhi diaries: Touching childhood coach’s feet, animated chat with DC players

Virat Kohli met his childhood coach ahead of the RCB’s clash against DC in Delhi. (Pics: iplt20.com)

RCB’s clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a different kind of homecoming for Kohli.

He was playing at ‘home’, but was in the opposition camp! There were plenty of memorable moments from the match that were captured in a clip by the tournament organizers.

Kohli’s gesture for his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma - he touched the latter’s feet as a mark of respect - won him a lot of appreciation.

He was also seen having a lot of fun with DC’s players. Clips of his ‘laughter sessions’ with Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel, among others, went viral on social media.

#2 A brilliant hundred in vain

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant hundred against GT. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Kohli scored a superb hundred against Gujarat Titans in RCB’s must-win last league game. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Bangalore put up a competitive 197/5 on the board.

Kohli almost single-handedly lifted RCB to a challenging score. Opening the innings, he remained unbeaten on 101 off 61 balls, smashing 13 fours and a six.

At the halfway stage, RCB would have felt they had enough to beat GT and qualify for the playoffs. However, Shubman Gill (104* off 52) outshone his senior Indian teammate and lifted Gujarat to victory by six wickets.

A dejected Kohli could not watch as RCB’s dream of winning the trophy slipped away once more.

#1 King Kohli reigns supreme against SunRisers

The RCB opener was magnificent against SRH. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Undoubtedly, Kohli’s finest IPL 2023 moment came in the match against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In another crucial match for RCB with regard to their playoff hopes, the franchise bowled first after winning the toss.

In-form batter Heinrich Klaasen played a superb knock for SRH, notching up his maiden IPL ton. Klaasen’s 51-ball 104 took Hyderabad to 186/5.

RCB needed someone to match Klaasen’s effort, and who better than Kohli to do the job? The Bangalore opener played scintillating Innings to put SRH on the back foot.

Kohli looked in complete command in the chase, clobbering 12 fours and four sixes in his 100 off 63 balls. He added 172 for the opening wicket with skipper Faf du Plessis (71 off 47). The RCB superstar brought up his hundred in style, launching Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a maximum.

He was out off the next ball but had done his job as Bangalore eased to an eight-wicket win in 19.2 overs.

