Virat Kohli to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021

In yet another stunning revelation, Virat Kohli will quit as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2021. The RCB skipper made the announcement himself through the franchise's social media channels, in what has come as a shock to the RCB loyalists.

Virat Kohli took charge as RCB captain in 2013 after Daniel Vettori relinquished the position. However, the 32-year old, despite his batting exploits, hasn't been able to win a title for the franchise. The right-handed batsman's best season as captain was in 2016, when RCB reached the final.

In the video, Kohli can be seen thanking the fans for their everlasting support, while also mentioning that he will remain 'an RCB player' until he brings the curtains down on his IPL career.

Notably, Kohli has led RCB in 132 matches in the IPL, with 60 wins and 65 losses to his name. While the stylish right-hander is one of the best batsmen of the current era in the IPL, that he hasn't won a trophy is a fact that has been a major talking point over the last few years.

Virat Kohli will quit Indian T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli will no more be India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, before announcing his resignation as the RCB's skipper, the 32-year old also revealed his desire to quit as India's T20I captain. However, he will lead the men in blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting in the UAE from October 15th.

Unlike his stint for the RCB, Kohli has an imperious record as India's T20I skipper. He is the only captain to win T20I series in South Africa, England, Australia, and South Africa.

