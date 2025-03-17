Virat Kohli vs Ajinkya Rahane - comparing their stats after 185 IPL games

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are two of the longest-serving players in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The pair have been around ever since the tournament was incepted in 2008. Although their career paths have not been entirely parallel, they have made their mark in the competition in their own way.

They were widely in business when the anchor role was prevalent in the shortest format. Often being the backbone of the batting unit, they used to hold one end and try to take the game deep. However, their roles have evolved in recent times. With the format not being tolerant to anchors, they have had to ramp up their scoring.

Despite being in their twilight years, with Kohli even stepping away from T20I cricket, they are still a vital cog for their respective sides. RCB are reliant on Kohli to score the bulk of the runs and provide the tempo at the start, while Rahane has the additional responsibility of leading the KKR outfit. The pair will face each other to kickstart the 2025 season at the Eden Gardens on March 22.

On that note, let us compare the numbers of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli after 185 IPL matches

#1 Overall numbers

Ajinkya Rahane made his 185th appearance at the end of the 2024 campaign, following which he was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kohli, on the other hand, reached the 250-mark in terms of appearances in the 2024 season. His 185th appearance came during the 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

There is not an overwhelming difference between their record after 185 matches, with Kohli edging out in all departments slightly. However, the ace batter has made massive strides since then, particularly being among the runs in the recently concluded three-year cycle, which leaves Rahane well behind.

Player Name Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 185 5716 38.62 131.34 Ajinkya Rahane 185 4642 30.14 123.42

#2 Comparing their stats as an opener

Both Kohli and Rahane have had to flap around the batting order, albeit only slightly, over the years. Kohli began as a middle-order batter, then as an established No.3 batter, and now as an opener. Rahane, on the other hand, had to fluctuate in the batting order a lot in his initial years, before establishing himself as an opening batter.

Interestingly, as of now, both of them have played a similar number of matches as an opening batter, with only a difference of 13 innings. But, after 185 appearances, Kohli was still shuffling positions, and was not an outright established opening batter.

Kohli opened the innings a couple of times in his initial years at RCB, before embracing the role on an on-and-off basis during his years as captain. However, now he bats at the top of the order consistently for the side, winning his second Orange Cap in the 2024 season.

Rahane, on the other hand, opened once in the first season, but had to wait for four years to avail his next chance as an opening batter in the IPL. Even heading into his 18th season, there is a lack of clarity regarding his batting position.

Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 61 2339 48.73 140.40 Ajinkya Rahane 126 3685 32.90 122.06

#3 Comparing their away record

Home conditions mean completely different things for Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli taking into account how their IPL careers have panned out.

Kohli, playing for only one franchise to date, has only had the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as his home venue. However, it does not hold the same meaning for Rahane, who has had to switch teams on a regular basis. He has played for six franchises over the years, including multiple stints for different franchises. As a result, home record is not a fair parameter as Kohli has an overwhelming advantage in that regard.

But since all teams are subjected to play at the same away venues, Kohli and Rahane have played nearly the same number of away matches, more or less across the same venues, making it a fair comparison, when compared to home record.

Often, they have had to play at neutral venues as well, particularly during the IPL 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons, when the league was held abroad or across select venues due to the COVID-19 situation.

Below is Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli's away record in IPL after 185 appearances:

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 79 2715 42.42 126.70 Ajinkya Rahane 83 1944 28.17 125.98

