Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - comparing their stats in IPL playoffs

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively during the IPL 2025 playoffs. RCB will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29. MI will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator at the same venue on May 30.

Kohli has been in exceptional form with the willow in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has amassed 602 runs at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91, with as many as eight half-centuries. The 36-year-old has notched up five fifties and a score of 43 in his last six innings. The RCB star will be keen to carry his great batting form into the playoffs as well.

In contrast, Rohit has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign for MI. In 13 innings, he has scored 329 runs at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 147.53, with three half-centuries. The 38-year-old veteran batter has managed only one fifty-plus score in his last five visits to the crease.

As both Kohli and Rohit gear up for big challenges ahead, we compare the stats of the two Indian batting superstars in the IPL playoffs.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has scored more runs in IPL playoffs?

Kohli has featured in the IPL playoffs across nine editions from 2009 to 2024. In 15 innings, he has scored 341 runs at an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78, with two half-centuries. He has been dismissed for a duck once in the IPL playoffs. The 36-year-old has struck 25 fours and 11 sixes in playoff matches.

Rohit has featured in the IPL playoffs across 11 editions between 2009 and 2023. In the initial years, he represented the now defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL before being purchased by the Mumbai franchise ahead of the 2011 season.

in 21 innings in the IPL playoffs, the Hitman has scored 316 runs at an average of 15.80 and a strike rate of 108.96, with two half-centuries to his name. Rohit has been dismissed for a duck twice. The right-handed batter has also struck 26 fours and 11 sixes in the IPL playoffs.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better highest score in IPL playoffs

As mentioned above, both Kohli and Rohit have scored two half-centuries each in IPL playoffs from 15 and 21 innings respectively. Kohli has a highest of 70*, which came off only 44 balls in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2011 edition against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RCB star struck five fours and three sixes. The effort, though, went in vain as CSK won by six wickets.

Kohli also scored a brilliant 54 off 35 balls in the IPL 2016 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Leading the side, the star batter slammed five fours and two sixes in his excellent knock. However, his effort again came in a losing cause as RCB fell short in a chase of 209. On a personal level, Kohli amassed a record 973 runs in IPL 2016.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Virat Kohli 15 341 70* 26.23 121.78 2 Rohit Sharma 21 316 68 15.80 108.96 2

(Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 playoffs)

Former MI captain Rohit has a highest of 68 in IPL 2025 playoffs. The 38-year-old smashed 68 off 51 balls in the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai. Rohit struck five fours and four sixes as MI chased down a target of 157 in 18.4 overs, with five wickets in hand, to lift their fifth IPL title.

The opening batter also hammered a blazing 50 off 26 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This knock also came in the final - in the 2015 edition of the T20 league. Rohit slammed six fours and two sixes as Mumbai thumped Chennai by 41 runs.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Who has a better record in IPL finals?

Kohli has featured in three IPL finals. In three innings, he has scored 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 128, with a best of 54. The RCB batter has one fifty to his name in IPL finals and has hit seven fours and three sixes in 75 balls.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Virat Kohli 3 96 54 32 128 1 Rohit Sharma 6 183 68 30.50 129.78 2

(Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 playoff finals)

Rohit has featured in six IPL finals. In six innings, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 129.78, with two half-centuries and a best of 68. The Hitman has smashed 17 fours and eight sixes in 141 balls.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More