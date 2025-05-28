IPL 2025 Playoffs: Schedule, venues, IST timings and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. With the win, RCB also confirmed a top two berth and booked their place in Qualifier 1.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Bengaluru conceded 227-3 in their 20 overs as Rishabh Pant slammed 118* off 61 balls, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 67 off 37 balls. In the chase, Virat Kohli (54 off 30) struck a half-century before Jitesh Sharma (85* off 33) took RCB home with a special knock. Jitesh was aided by Mayank Agarwal, who contributed 41* off 23 balls.

RCB will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29. PBKS finished first in the points table, with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372, while RCB ended in second position, with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.301.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in the Eliminator, which will be also played in Mullanpur on May 30. GT (18 points) ended third in the points table, while MI (16) finished fourth. The loser of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1 in Qualifier 2. The grand final will be played at the same venue on June 3.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: List of matches with timings in IST

Following the conclusion of the league stage, below is the schedule for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

May 29: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Qualifier 1, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (7:30 PM)

May 30: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur (7:30 PM)

June 1: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

June 3: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Live telecast and live streaming details in India

In India, the live telecast of the IPL 2025 playoffs will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The live streaming of the matches can be followed on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. The live coverage will begin at 6:00 PM.

