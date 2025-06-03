Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in IPL finals ahead of RCB vs PBKS match

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will be seen in action when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The two batters have been exceptional for their respective franchises this season and will be looking forward to yet another big effort with the willow in the mega final.

In 14 innings in IPL 2025, Kohli has amassed 614 runs at an average of 55.81 and a strike rate of 146.53. The 36-year-old has crossed the half-century mark as many as eight times and has a best of 73*. As for Shreyas, he has smashed 603 runs in 16 innings at an average of 54.81 and a strike rate of 175.80. The PBKS captain has notched up six half-centuries, with a best of 97*.

Ahead of the mega clash between Bengaluru and Punjab in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, we compare the batting records of Kohli and Shreyas in IPL finals.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better average and strike rate in IPL finals?

Kohli has featured in three IPL finals so far - 2009, 2011 and 2016. All of his appearances in the final have come for RCB as that's the only franchise he has represented in the T20 league. In three innings in IPL finals, the star batter has scored 96 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 128.

Kohli has one half-century to his name in IPL finals. He has faced a total of 75 balls in the three matches combined and has hit seven fours and three sixes. The RCB batter is yet to be dismissed for a duck in an IPL final.

PBKS skipper Shreyas has been part of two IPL finals so far. He led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final in 2020 in Dubai. He was also the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad that reached the final last season. In two innings, he has scored 71 runs without being dismissed at a strike rate of 133.96.

Shreyas has notched up one half-century in IPL finals. The right-handed batter has faced a total of 53 balls across two innings and has struck seven fours and two sixes. He has not been dismissed for a duck yet in an IPL final.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better highest score in IPL finals?

As mentioned earlier, both Kohli and Shreyas have registered one half-century each in IPL finals. Kohli scored 54 off 35 balls in the IPL 2016 final played against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The knock featured five fours and two sixes and ended when he was bowled by Barinder Sran.

In the 2009 IPL final, Kohli was dismissed for seven against Deccan Chargers (DC) in Johannesburg. He was stumped by Adam Gilchrist off Andrew Symonds’ bowling. In the 2011 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kohli was out for 35 off 32, trapped leg before by part-time spinner Suresh Raina.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Virat Kohli 3 96 54 32 128 1 Shreyas Iyer 2 71 65* - 133.96 1

(Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer stats in IPL finals)

Shreyas registered an unbeaten 65 off 50 balls in the IPL 2020 final against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai. The 30-year-old struck six fours and two sixes in his knock. The right-handed batter was unbeaten on six off three balls, leading KKR in the IPL 2024 final against SRH at Chepauk.

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in winning causes in IPL finals?

Kohli has featured in three IPL finals for RCB and is yet to end up on the winning side. He did score a brilliant 54 against SRH in the IPL 2016 summit clash. However, Bengaluru lost the game by eight runs, failing to chase a target of 209.

Shreyas has featured in two IPL finals so far, winning one and losing one. His unbeaten 65 against MI in the 2020 edition went in vain as Mumbai won the game by five wickets. The batter's six not out came in a winning cause as KKR thumped SRH by eight wickets at Chepauk last year.

