[WATCH] “Always a special feeling to get a five-wicket haul”- Umesh Yadav elated after fifer for Middlesex

Senior Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav is making the most of his time in English county cricket.

The speedster took a fifer as Middlesex defeated Durham by nine wickets in a Royal London One-Day Cup game at Chester-le-Street on Monday (August 8). The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 33/5 in 9.2 overs as Durham were bowled out for 268 runs in 49.2 overs.

Sharing a highlight video of his fifer on Instagram, Umesh Yadav on Tuesday wrote:

“Always a special feeling to get a five-wicket haul. Onwards and upwards.”

The video has already garnered more than 50K views within an hour. His Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate Rinku Singh was quick to congratulate Yadav. He replied:

“Le bhaiyeee Omfoooooo.”

Yadav has been in England since June. He was part of the Indian team for the practice match against Leicestershire ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test that ended in a draw. Unfortunately, he failed to leave a mark in the game and went wicketless in both innings.

Besides the Royal London Cup, Yadav has also played three county championship matches for Middlesex.

Also Read: "India should have kept an extra seamer"- Saba Karim as BCCI names 15-member squad for Asia Cup

Umesh Yadav eyes India comeback

The KKR pacer is doing his best to return to Team India in international cricket. He had a decent IPL 2022, scalping 16 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.06.

Umesh Yadav last played for Team India in the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town in January. He will be looking forward to a great season in the English county to catch selectors' attention ahead of next year’s ICC World Cup 2023.

The Maharashtra speedster has represented India in 52 Tests, 106 ODIs and 7 T20Is. He has scalped 275 wickets across formats.

Also Read: “When AR Rahman’s concert is around, you just can’t miss it!”- Dinesh Karthik enjoys masterpiece with Ravichandran Ashwin

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Umesh Yadav can make a comeback ahead of next year's WC? Yes No 6 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury