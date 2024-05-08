[Watch] DC co-owner Parth Jindal meets RR captain Sanju Samson after 'send-off' controversy in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal met Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson after the teams' tense IPL 2024 clash in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. The businessman courted backlash for giving an animated send-off to Samson from the stands.

DC released a clip of their meeting after the match (although they disabled comments on the post), saying that Jindal congratulated Samson for his selection in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. RR owner Manoj Badale was also present.

"Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," DC said.

Samson was given out caught on the boundary for 86 in the 16th over of the second innings. Replays showed that the fielder, Shai Hope's foot was close to the cushioning when the ball was in his hand. However, third umpire Michael Gough quickly concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to change the decision.

Unhappy with the call, Samson went to the on-field umpires for a dramatic chat that went on for a few minutes until he was turned down. In the meantime, cameras panned to Jindal who was seen repeatedly shouting "Out" and gesturing. The video went viral on social media, dividing opinions on his conduct.

Sanju Samson has been fined for the incident

Although there are no rules for the owners and members of the crowd, the IPL authorities found Samson guilty of Article 2.8 of their Code of Conduct which relates to showing dissent at the on-field umpire's decisions.

"Mr Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024," an official release said.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

When Samson got out, RR were at 162/4 chasing DC's 223 but a collapse ensued and they fell short by 20 runs.

