[WATCH] "Kya de diya aapne ye"- MI players play a fun recreational game

A couple of Mumbai Indians (MI) players recently participated in a fun recreational game in their team camp. Youngsters Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Duan Jansen, and Nehal Wadhera took part in this "What’s in the box" game.

The players had to touch and feel an object and then identify it without looking at it directly inside the box. Most of the answers from the players were correct, excluding a few. A short video posted on MI's official Instagram account gave their fans a glimpse of the fun activity. They captioned it:

What's in the box with the boys

You can watch the video below:

Among Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Duan Jansen, and Nehal Wadhera, only Nehal has received an opportunity in MI's playing XI in IPL 2023 so far.

After losing their first two games, Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark by defeating Delhi Capitals in their third match of the season. With two points from three matches, they currently occupy eighth position in the points table. They will next face KKR on April 16.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

