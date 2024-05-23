[Watch] Rovman Powell clobbers a six to send RCB packing in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals' middle-order batter Rovman Powell struck a lusty blow for a six to send Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 Eliminator on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter lofted it over Ravichandran Ashwin's head and gave a fist bump as a sign of celebration.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings with five runs were required off the final seven deliveries. Lockie Ferguson sent down a slower delivery in the slot and Powell accepted it gleefully to help his team script a nervy four-wicket win in pursuit of 173 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first. Although the Royal Challengers made a decent first, no batter could play the long innings that was required.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult bowled extraordinarily well, bagging combined figures of 8-0-35-3. Ashwin notably dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green in consecutive deliveries to dent RCB.

"I wanted to tell him to be positive" - Rovman Powell on batting with Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking to the host broadcaster after leading the Royals to a win, the 30-year-old said that the situation was not diffcult but there was pressure. The Jamaican suggested that he wished for Shimron Hetmyer to he until the end.

"It (situation) wasn't that difficult. It was situation where you had to put bat to ball, thankfully I minimized the pressure. I wanted to tell him to be positive than look for singles and unfortunately he got out."

Powell, who took four catches, underlined the need to convert half-chances against a side like RCB.

"When you have good player like Faf and Virat you want those half chances to come to you. You put the body on the line. We have been playing good cricket overall this season, last few games we messed up. Guys are looking forward to playing in Chennai."

Sanju Samson and Co. will face the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday at M.A. Chidamabram Stadium in Chennai.

