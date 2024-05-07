[Watch] Samson argues with umpire after a controversial decision during DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash; Jindal's exaggerated celebration goes viral 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson got into an argument with the umpires after a controversial decision ended his stay at the crease in the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. It was a turning point in the match as Sanju Samson was playing a sensational knock to keep RR alive in the steep chase.

DC batted first in the contest and put on a massive total of 221/8 in 20 overs. RR then kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but Samson held the innings together and played a blinder to keep his side on the right track.

Samson hit six sixes and eight fours en route to 86 (46). However, he attempted a big shot against Mukesh Kumar in the 16th over but could not get the desired timing. The long fielder, Shai Hope, took the catch near the ropes and then claimed it.

The third umpire watched the replays a couple of times and adjudged Samson to be out. However, the RR dugout, and some of the viewers were not in agreement with the third umpire's decision, as they believed the replays were not conclusive enough to rule Samson out. It was a key moment in the match as RR lost their way after the wicket and suffered a 20-run defeat.

Sanju Samson walked back towards on-field umpires to argue about the decision of the third umpire. At the same time, DC co-owner Parth Jindal was spotted doing an aggressive celebration through hand gestures in the stands. You can watch it in the video below:

"We had it in our hands"- Sanju Samson after loss against DC in IPL 2024 clash

After the conclusion of the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the loss, saying:

"We had it in our hands. It was 12 runs per over, and on this wicket, it was achievable. (On the decision at the toss) We are doing both things fine and we would like to stick to what the conditions demand. 220 was ten runs extra. If we had conceded two boundaries less, we would have easily gotten the target. The DC openers did what they have been doing throughout. The last couple of overs went for more than what I thought. We have lost three games but all of them have been tight."

Rajasthan Royals remain in second position in the points table with 16 points from 11 games.

