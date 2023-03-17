[Watch] Sanju Samson enjoys a game of golf as selectors continue to ignore him for ODIs

Team India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Sanju Samson recently enjoyed a game of golf while taking a break from cricket. He has not been in consideration for selection to the Indian team for the last couple of months.

Sanju Samson was part of the Indian squad during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in January. He suffered an injury midway through, which ruled him out of that series. He also enjoyed a fruitful run for the Indian ODI side last year, playing a couple of crucial knocks in the middle-order against South Africa and West Indies.

Across 11 ODI matches, Sanju Samson has scored 330 runs at an impressive average of 66 and a strike rate of 104.76. Unfortunately, Samson has not found a place in the ODI set-up after the South Africa series last year.

Sanju Samson updated fans on his latest activities off the cricket field by sharing a video on his Instagram story. In it, fans can see him playing golf peacefully on a golf course.

With IPL 2023 approaching, Sanju Samson is also working hard on his fitness and skills.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals side will begin their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2

Rajasthan Royals finished as the runners-up last season after losing against Gujarat Titans in the IPL final. They will be aiming to go all the way this time and win their second IPL trophy.

Here is RR's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #8 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 5, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

