Watch: "Thought we were in the middle of Summer" - Dinesh Karthik while stuck in Rain with Washington Sundar in a bus stop in London

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is currently in London as he is fulfilling commentary duties in the UK. Karthik has been keeping his fans updated on his various activities through his social media handles.

In the latest post shared by him, we could see Dinesh Karthik and Washington Sundar stuck at a bus stop in London due to heavy rainfall. Young spinner Washington Sundar is also currently in London as he is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against England.

As both were in the same place, the Tamil Nadu duo decided to go out and have a fun time, but rain intervened in their plans. Dinesh Karthik shared two mini video clips on his Instagram. He captioned the first one:

Oh common now LONDON. Thought we were in the middle of summer.

In the second clip, the duo spoke in Tamil. Dinesh Karthik translated it -"I told him to bring Umbrella. He said no need."

You can view the story here.

Young all-rounder Washington Sundar will soon join the Indian bio bubble to begin preparations for England's series.

The former KKR skipper was part of the elite panel of commentators for the WTC final in June. Dinesh Karthik is keeping himself busy and having a great time during his UK tour. Last week he watched a Wimbledon match live in the company of all-time great batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Dinesh Karthik believes he could still make a comeback into India's T20 side as a finisher

Dinesh Karthik has been out of contention for Indian teams ever since the 2019 World cup in England. Even in the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, he failed to find a place in the Sri Lanka series as selectors decided to go with youngsters Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson ahead of him.

Dinesh Karthik, a while back, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, asserted that he still believes that he can make and come back and be a part of the Indian side in upcoming T20 World Cup tournaments.

"I think if you go by my stats, in domestic cricket, in the IPL, in T20Is - I'm very confident and I genuinely believe I should be there in the team. The rest is up to the selectors and the think tank to obviously pick the team. I believe I can contribute to this team in the middle order and I'm looking forward to showcasing my skills in the T20 format." said Karthik

Edited by Arnav Kholkar