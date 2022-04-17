[Watch] Virat Kohli sings with his RCB mates during celebrations after the win over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players vociferously celebrated their victory over Delhi Capitals last night. After the game, players got together in the dressing room, and the team management applauded the best performers of the contest. Virat Kohli then joined his teammates to sing the team's victory song to take the festivities forward.

RCB gave their ardent fans a peek into the celebrations by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can catch glimpses of players celebrating joyfully. Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell also gave brief reviews of the game and the team's performance.

The Bangalore franchise captioned the post:

Dressing Room Celebrations - Part 1 Happiness, Pride and Brotherhood - we celebrated our win against DC by lauding the top performers and singing the team victory song. Watch DK, Faf , Maxi and Mike talk about the win in Part 1 of our Game Day video. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #ನಮ್ಮ

You can watch the video below:

RCB face Lucknow Super Giants next on April 19

Royal Challengers find themselves in third position in the points table with eight points from six games. Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been in sensational form for the team and has played a major role in their wins.

Across six matches, Karthik has smacked 197 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 209.57 and is yet to be dismissed.

The high-spirited RCB side will next face the Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is RCB's schedule for their remaining league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by S Chowdhury