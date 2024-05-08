What was the controversy over Sanju Samson’s dismissal in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was dismissed controversially against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 7). As a result, Samson departed for 86 runs off 46 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and eight boundaries. With the wicket, the Capitals reduced the Royals to 162/4 in the 222 chase.

The dismissal came in the 16th over of the RR innings with the game teetering on the edge. Mukesh Kumar bowled a good-length ball and Samson hit it toward the long-on. Shai Hope came up with a brilliant effort and claimed the catch adjacent to the fence. There was confusion as to whether he had taken it without touching the rope.

The TV umpire watched the replay a few times before giving the decision in DC's favor. It could've gone any side and usually, batters get the benefit of the doubt in such situation.

Watch Sanju Samson's wicket below:

Samson didn't look happy following the decision. The right-hander confronted the on-field umpires and even came up with a DRS review signal, which was denied due to time having run out. RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara and DC owner Parth Jindal came up with contrasting reactions to the dismissal.

DC beat RR by 20 runs in IPL 2024 match

A clinical all-round display helped DC beat RR by 20 runs in IPL 2024 match on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Rishabh Pant and Co. put up 221/8 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a promising start. Porel top scored with 65 runs off 36 balls with the help of three sixes and seven boundaries. Fraser-McGurk was equally brilliant in his 50 off 20 deliveries, as he smacked three maximums and seven fours.

Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with 41 off 20, a knock that included three sixes and as many boundaries.

Ravichandran Ashwin starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult bagged one wicket each.

In response, RR managed 201/8. Apart from Samson, Jos Buttler (19 off 17), Riyan Parag (27 off 22) and Shubham Dubey (25 off 12) got starts but failed to take the team over the line.

Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets apiece for DC, while Axar Patel and Rasikh Dar Salam scalped one wicket each.

Check out the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match full scorecard here.

