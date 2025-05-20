What happened the last time CSK played a match in Delhi before IPL 2025 clash vs RR?

Bottom in the points table, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to square off against the Rajasthan Royals in the 62nd match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). With only pride at stake for both teams, they will look to register the odd win to not finish at the bottom as their campaigns come to a close.
CSK will be playing their penultimate match, while this is the Royals' final game of the season. A win will give them the opportunity to finish a place above the Yellow Army.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will be the venue for the encounter. This will be the first time that the 2008 finalists lock horns in this stadium. The Chennai Super Kings haven't played too many matches here in the recent past.
When CSK won at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in 2023
It was back in 2023 when CSK last played in Delhi, squaring off against the Delhi Capitals in the 67th match of the competition. They were simply ruthless and blew the Capitals away in a one-sided contest.
Skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat. The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the platform with a brilliant opening partnership. The duo complemented each other perfectly and shared a massive 141-run stand to lay the foundation for a blistering finish.
Both the stylish batters kept finding boundaries on a consistent basis and completed their respective half-centuries. It was in the 15th over that Chetan Sakariya finally dismissed Gaikwad (79 off 50), but the damage was already done. Conway continued in his merry way and got good support from Shivam Dube, who chipped with a quickfire 22 off just 9 deliveries.
While Dube and Conway (87 off 52) were dismissed in the space of a couple of deliveries, a blistering cameo from Ravindra Jadeja, who remained unbeaten on 20 off just 7 deliveries, took CSK to a massive score of 223/3. Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya picked up a wicket each.
A good start was essential for the home team to close to the target but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals which never really allowed them to have a shot at it. Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw were dismissed early as DC were reduced to 26/3.
Captain David Warner at the other end looked in great touch and found some boundaries in the powerplay but never got any support. Yash Dhull was the next to depart, followed by Axar Patel.
None of the lower middle order batters could give any support to the Australian, who was eventually dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana in the 19th over for a 58-ball 86. Eventually, CSK went onto register a 77-run win. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Pathirana bagged a couple each.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS