What happened the last time KKR played DC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are scheduled to square off in a crucial encounter in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29. The upcoming clash marks the first time since 2019 that the two sides will lock horns at the iconic venue.

Both sides are level on points in the table, but KKR have a superior net run rate and also have two matches in hand. However, KKR's campaign has derailed a bit on the back of some close high-scoring encounters, while DC are now one of the most in-form teams in the league.

DC will relish the prospect of playing at the batting-friendly Eden Gardens considering their high-octane and fearless batting approach, but will also be wary of KKR's equally imposing batting unit.

DC also do not boast a good record on KKR's home turf over the years. In nine meetings between these two sides at the venue, the two-time winners have racked up seven wins, although it is DC that won the most recent meeting in 2019.

The meeting between DC and KKR at Eden Gardens has been five years in the making primarily because of the pandemic. The tournament primarily took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in a caravan format from 2020 to 2022. The home and away format did return in the 2023 edition, but these two sides were scheduled to face only once, that too at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC defeated KKR by seven wickets in their last meeting at the Eden Gardens in 2019

DC faced KKR away from home midway through the season. The reverse fixture between the two sides was an entertaining affair, with DC winning through a super over in Delhi.

DC skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and the visitors were off to a flying start. Ishant Sharma dismissed Joe Denly for a duck and began proceedings with a maiden.

Shubman Gill looked classy at one end, but the likes of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana struggled at the other. KKR only mustered 41 runs in the powerplay, and Gill had to carry the side in the middle overs. The home side were reduced to 115-4 in the 15th over and needed a spark from Andre Russell to post a competitive total.

The all-rounder slammed 45 runs off 21 deliveries, but the other finishers in the side - Dinesh Karthik and Carlos Brathwaite failed to make an impression. KKR ultimately ended up with 178/7 on the board.

DC chased down the score with utter ease on the back of Dhawan's innings

Shaw and Dhawan made a brisk start for the visitors in the run chase. KKR fought back with wickets in the powerplay, sending both Shaw and Iyer back to the pavilion in the space of a couple of overs. Dhawan, however, kept the scoreboard ticking, helping DC amass 57 runs in the powerplay and get a formidable head start, and keep the required rate under check.

The left-handed duo of Dhawan and Pant dominated the middle overs for DC, negating the threat by KKR's wrist spinners - Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant started cautiously as Dhawan ensured the tempo was maintained. KKR could not get back into the game as they failed to make a breakthrough in the middle overs. Dhawan and Pant's partnership grew in confidence as the chase progressed, and the former looked set for a ton. The opening batter was unbeaten on 90 after 16 overs when DC still needed 30 runs.

However, Pant's late onslaught prior to his dismissal coupled with Colin Ingram's cameo meant that Dhawan was left stranded on 97 runs. DC wrapped up the chase with seven balls to spare, and the veteran batter was adjudged as player of the match for his match-winning knock.

