The age-old rivalry in cricket between Mumbai and Delhi will resume at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7, 2024. Both teams i.e. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have struggled in the ongoing edition of the IPL and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

MI has yet to win a match in IPL 2024 and has lost all three previous encounters. DC on the other hand have lost three of their four encounters this year.

Expand Tweet

MI and DC have competed against each other on 33 occasions in IPL, with the former having a slight advantage winning 18 of the said matches. DC is not far behind and has won 15 matches.

Regarding matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the teams have locked horns on nine occasions and clearly, MI have dominated DC by winning six and losing only three matches.

On that note, here is a look at what happened the last time MI and DC played an IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI beat DC by 5 wickets the last time both teams played at the Wankhede Stadium:

Expand Tweet

The home team, MI, beat the visitors, DC, by five wickets the last time they competed at the Wankhede Stadium. The said encounter took place on May 21, 2022.

Batting first, DC managed to score 159 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rovman Powell was the top run-getter for the visitors scoring 43 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for MI, picking up three wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. His victims included Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Rovman Powell.

MI did not get off to the best of starts as their then-skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis steadied the ship and added 51 for the second wicket, bringing in the much-needed momentum to the innings. Both Kishan (48) and Brevis (37) were dismissed in quick succession and MI were reduced to 95/3 in 14.3 overs.

Tim David (34) combined with Tilak Verma (21) as the duo got MI close to the target before being dismissed.

Ramandeep Singh (13*) provided the finishing touches to the innings and the home team won the game by five wickets and five balls to spare.

Bumrah was awarded the Man of the Match award for his match-winning spell.

Poll : Will MI win beat DC and win their first match of IPL 2024 today? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion