What happened the last time MI played a knockout match in Ahmedabad before IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (June 1). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this high-stakes encounter.

PBKS dominated throughout the league stage this season and ended up at the pole position in the points table. However, they suffered a roadblock in Qualifier 1, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat them comprehensively, outplaying them in all departments.

They now have another shot at reaching the final and to rectify their mistakes as they go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier. The Hardik Pandya-led side had a decent run in the league phase and advanced to the playoffs after finishing fourth on the points table.

MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, to get the chance to face PBKS at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a final spot on the line.

MI's most recent playoff match at the Narendra Modi Stadium was in 2023, which was a Qualifier 2 match against GT, who had Hardik Pandya at the helm back then. The Titans batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a formidable score of 233/3 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill hit a phenomenal century, 129 (60), after getting an early reprieve in the match, to guide his side to a massive total.

Suryakumar Yadav (61), Tilak Varma (43), and Cameron Green (30) tried their best for MI but could not get their team over the line. The Mumbai side got all out for 171 in 18.2 overs and lost the match by 62 runs. Mohit Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan scalped two wickets apiece for GT.

MI have a slight edge over PBKS in their head-to-head record in IPL history

Mumbai Indians have a marginal edge over Punjab Kings in their rivalry, winning 17 of the 32 games the two teams have played against each other over the years.

PBKS managed to win on the remaining 15 occasions. They will hope to make it 16 and book a final spot.

